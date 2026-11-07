The US launched fresh strikes on an Iranian air defence system as Trump described the operation as “minor”.
Qatar is pushing a two-day proposal to bring Washington and Tehran back to nuclear negotiations.
Iran wants sanctions relief, frozen assets released and an end to regional hostilities before agreeing to talks.
The United States carried out fresh strikes on Iran on Friday, November 6, targeting an Iranian air defence system, even as Qatar stepped up efforts to bring Washington and Tehran closer to negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme. The military action comes amid continued disagreements over ceasefire conditions, with Tehran insisting that the US meet several demands before it agrees to nuclear talks.
US President Donald Trump described the strikes as "minor", while two Middle Eastern government officials said Tehran was reviewing proposals intended to address differences with Washington. The proposed arrangement includes lifting the US blockade on Iranian ports, releasing some frozen Iranian assets, allowing international nuclear inspectors access to bombed sites and reopening the Strait of Hormuz under a temporary mechanism.
Speaking to reporters shortly after arriving in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday evening, Trump said the US military had destroyed an Iranian air defence system.
"They knocked out — they built a little bit of an anti-aircraft device — and we knocked it out in about 15 minutes, maybe five," Trump said.
He did not provide further details about the target. Iranian state media reported hearing two explosions in the Suza area of Qeshm Island, located in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global oil shipments.
According to AP, US officials have assessed that most of Iran's air defence systems were destroyed or severely degraded during Israel's June 2025 bombardment and the early stages of the current conflict. However, they believe Tehran would attempt to rebuild its air defence capabilities and other military infrastructure over time.
The US military had also carried out what it described as defensive strikes on Monday, November 2. Explosions were heard on Qeshm and Hengam islands and in the nearby mainland area of Bandar Abbas.
Friday's strikes were the first since Trump's Republican Party suffered a major electoral setback in the November 3 US midterm elections, losing control of both chambers of Congress. According to AP, voter dissatisfaction with Trump's handling of the conflict and elevated fuel prices, a consequence of the war that has affected nearly every sector of the global economy, contributed to the Republicans' losses.
In the days following the election, Trump has alternated between threatening to "destroy" Iran and suggesting that a resolution to the conflict could be close.
Qatar puts forward two-day proposal to bridge differences
Diplomatic efforts continued alongside the military developments, with Qatari mediators presenting proposals to both Washington and Tehran aimed at addressing differences over Iran's nuclear programme.
Iran is reviewing the proposals but remains unwilling, at least for now, to negotiate its nuclear activities with the Trump administration until the US agrees to several conditions that Tehran wants included in any ceasefire agreement, two Middle Eastern government officials said.
The officials were not authorised to comment publicly on the sensitive negotiations and spoke on condition of anonymity.
According to AP, mediators and Iranian officials have discussed a potential bridge deal involving trust-building measures to be implemented over two days before broader nuclear negotiations begin.
Under the proposal, the US would lift its blockade on Iranian ports and release some of the billions of dollars in Iranian assets frozen over the years as part of Washington's campaign to isolate Tehran over its nuclear programme. In return, Iran would allow International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors access to nuclear sites bombed by the US and Israel, the officials said.
On the second day, Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz under a modified arrangement previously reached between Iran and Oman but not approved by Washington. The mechanism would be temporary until a permanent agreement on the waterway could be reached in cooperation with other Gulf countries.
Following the implementation of these measures, Washington and Tehran would begin extensive negotiations on Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium and other aspects of its nuclear programme.
Iran has consistently maintained that its nuclear programme is peaceful. The IAEA estimated that Iran had 440.9 kg of uranium enriched to 60% purity as of June 13, 2025, the day Israel launched its military attacks on Iran. The agency has since been unable to verify the country's current stockpile. Uranium enriched to 60% is a short technical step below the 90% level associated with weapons-grade material.
Iran demands concessions before nuclear negotiations
Tehran has insisted that several demands must be addressed before it agrees to nuclear negotiations with Washington. These include ending the US blockade on Iranian ports, lifting sanctions, unfreezing Iranian assets and providing compensation for war damage.
Iran has also called for an end to hostilities across the region, including Israeli military operations in Lebanon.
The nuclear programme remains one of the most difficult issues in negotiations, with Trump insisting that it must be resolved as part of any agreement to end the more than eight-month-old war.
The White House declined to comment on the proposals presented by Qatar. Trump, however, said earlier on Friday that discussions between mediators and Iran were continuing.
"We are talking to Iran. We have been," he said, maintaining that the US military remained in control of the conflict with a battered Iran.
Separately, the US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees American military operations in West Asia, announced a reward of up to $20 million for information about Iran's nuclear programme.
In a post on X late on Friday, CENTCOM said the US was offering "a reward of up to $20 million and possible relocation for information about Iran's nuclear programme, including its facilities, equipment, and associated personnel, such as those in the scientific community, or the movement of any of the above."
The announcement included a link to the US State Department's Rewards for Justice programme.
Regional leaders intensify diplomatic contacts
Diplomatic contacts between governments in the region have increased in recent days amid concerns that Trump could still order further military strikes against Iran.
Qatar's government said US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth spoke with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, on Friday about developments in the region.
The announcement followed confirmation from Qatar earlier on Friday that Trump and the country's emir had also spoken by phone to discuss efforts to de-escalate tensions.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held separate telephone conversations with his Iraqi and Tunisian counterparts on Friday to discuss regional developments.
During his conversation with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Araghchi discussed Tehran's position on resuming negotiations with Washington, according to Iraq's News Agency.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, who had held two calls with Araghchi earlier in the week, called on both sides to demonstrate flexibility in negotiations.
In a post on X on Friday, Abdelatty said it was important for both sides to show "flexibility" and pursue the "compromise solutions" necessary to prevent the region from sliding into another wave of escalation.
Egypt's top diplomat also spoke with his Emirati counterpart, Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to underline the importance of political negotiations in preventing another military confrontation that could fuel further violence and destruction, according to a statement from Egypt's Foreign Ministry.