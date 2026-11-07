Abhishek Banerjee Alleges Midnight BJP Attack On Kolkata Home After Surveillance Claims

Banerjee wrote on X, "After I released the recce video this morning, my house was attacked just now, at 2 AM by BJP goons, right under the watch of the Kolkata police,". He also criticised the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court over their alleged inaction, saying, "Thank you, Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court of India, for remaining mute spectators while all this unfolds. I will upload the videos shortly."