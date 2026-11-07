Abhishek Banerjee Alleges Midnight BJP Attack On Kolkata Home After Surveillance Claims

Abhishek Banerjee alleged that BJP workers attacked his residence around 2 am on Saturday
He said the alleged attack came after he released a video showing unidentified individuals near his office and home
Banerjee claimed the people conducting reconnaissance had been watching his office and residence for two days
Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleged that BJP workers attacked his residence around 2 am on Saturday and blamed Kolkata Police for failing to stop it. The Times of India reported that Banerjee said the alleged attack came shortly after he released a video showing unidentified individuals conducting reconnaissance of his office and residence.
Banerjee wrote on X, "After I released the recce video this morning, my house was attacked just now, at 2 AM by BJP goons, right under the watch of the Kolkata police,". He also criticised the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court over their alleged inaction, saying, "Thank you, Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court of India, for remaining mute spectators while all this unfolds. I will upload the videos shortly."
Banerjee, an elected Member of Parliament, alleged that the attack followed his public claims that unidentified people had been watching his office and residence.
Surveillance And Allegations
Banerjee alleged on Friday that unidentified individuals had been watching his office and residence for the past two days.
He wrote, "For the past two days, a few unidentified individuals have been conducting reconnaissance of my office and residence. The registration number of their motorcycle is mentioned below. When confronted, they claimed to be police personnel."
He then questioned why such an operation would target an elected MP and who had cleared it. "Why is the State Police allegedly spying on and snooping around the office and residence of an elected Member of Parliament? Who authorised this surveillance and for what purpose?" he asked.
Court And Police Critique
Banerjee also criticised the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court of India over their alleged inaction.
He said, "Thank you, Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court of India, for remaining mute spectators while all this unfolds. I will upload the videos shortly."
He described the episode as a suspected conspiracy and sought a formal probe. "I am immediately drawing the attention of the Hon’ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha @ombirlakota, @kolkata_police, @HMOIndia @WBPolice to this extremely serious matter. I demand an immediate and thorough inquiry to establish the identity of these individuals, who sent them and to uncover the nefarious motive behind this suspected conspiracy," he said.