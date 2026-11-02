BJP leader Nitin Nabin to head a major Padyatra in Kolkata to boost party outreach.
The rally aims to raise key civic and political issues across the city ahead of upcoming polls.
Senior West Bengal party leaders and state workers will join the march in large numbers.
BJP national president Nitin Nabin will lead a BJP march in Kolkata on Monday, as the saffron camp seeks to mobilise public support against what it alleges are "attempts by opposition forces to destabilise elected governments of the saffron party across the country".
The 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) padyatra will begin at College Street at 3 pm and culminate at Esplanade, with several senior BJP leaders, including state president Samik Bhattacharya, expected to participate in it.
The nearly five-km rally is aimed at countering "attempts by opposition parties to undermine elected governments over allegations of 'vote chori'", party sources said.
Nabin is scheduled to arrive in Kolkata at 2.30 pm and leave for New Delhi at 6.30 pm after the rally, they said.
The Kolkata rally comes a day after the INDIA bloc's mega rally in Delhi and is being seen as part of the BJP's efforts to counter the opposition's political mobilisation.