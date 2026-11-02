Kerala High Court raised severe concerns over fake health cards issued at Sabarimala.
The court directed immediate strict action and investigation against the responsible authorities.
Measures are being taken to ensure valid health certification for all pilgrims and workers.
The Kerala High Court has taken a serious view of alleged irregularities in the issuance of health cards to employees working in various establishments at Sabarimala and directed the lodging of a police complaint in connection with that.
The court also directed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to ensure that only health certificates issued by government medical officers in Kerala are accepted when engaging employees.
A bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar directed the Superintendent of Police, Pathanamthitta District, to ensure that the complaint lodged by the Health Inspector of Sannidhanam regarding the illegal health cards is duly investigated.
If the allegations are substantiated and the involvement of any person is established, appropriate proceedings shall be initiated against the persons concerned in accordance with law," the bench said.
With the directions, the court disposed of the plea initiated by it based on a report by the Sabarimala Special Commissioner regarding alleged irregularities in the issuance of the health cards.
The report said that the District Medical Officer (Health), Pathanamthitta, had received a report from the Health Officer, Sannidhanam, regarding serious irregularities in the issuance of health cards.
"It appears that credible information was received that health cards had been issued to certain employees working in two establishments at Sannidhanam and five persons at Nilakkal, bearing a signature purportedly that of a medical practitioner. The said documents were forwarded through WhatsApp from a mobile number saved under the name 'Manju Mahima'," the court noted.
The report also claimed that health certificates were issued without conducting medical examinations or blood tests on the individual.
Having considered the facts and circumstances, the bench directed the TDB to ensure that only health certificates issued by government medical officers in Keralam are accepted in respect of employees working under various exclusive arrangements and in shops and other establishments under the Kerala Shops and Commercial Establishments Act or where food safety standards are mandatory.
"The inspection team of the Health Department shall, during its routine inspections, verify that employees working in such shops and other establishments covered by the relevant enactments possess health certificates issued in conformity with the circular of the Director of Health Services," the court added.
The bench said that the authorities concerned shall take appropriate steps to ensure strict compliance with these requirements, having regard to the importance of maintaining public health and hygiene at Sabarimala, where large numbers of pilgrims congregate.