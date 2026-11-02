Fire Breaks Out In Multi-Storey Building Behind Kolkata's Writers' Buildings

A major fire broke out on the fourth floor of a multi-storey building located at Lion's Range behind Kolkata's Writers' Buildings late Sunday night.
At least ten fire tenders were deployed to battle the flames, which continued to emit thick black smoke into Monday morning.
No injuries or casualties have been reported, and authorities are currently investigating the cause of the blaze.
A fire broke out in a multi-storey building behind the historic Writers' Buildings in central Kolkata, prompting the deployment of at least 10 fire engines, officials said on Monday.
Firefighters have been working to douse the blaze, which erupted late on Sunday night, with operations continuing this morning, they said.
Locals spotted flames and thick black smoke billowing from the upper floors of the building -- Lions Range -- and alerted the fire brigade.
The blaze triggered panic in the area, given the building's proximity to Writers' Buildings, the former state secretariat of the West Bengal government, which still houses some government departments.
The cause of the fire and the circumstances that led to its spread are yet to be ascertained, officials said.
Fire brigade personnel are investigating the incident, they said, adding that the blaze has been brought under control but it would take some more time to extinguish it completely.