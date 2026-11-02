Martínez Red Card And Second-Half Strikes Power Chelsea Past Man United At Stamford Bridge

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 2 November 2026 11:45 am

Chelsea returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Manchester United at Stamford Bridge. After a goalless first half featuring VAR overturns for both sides, Morgan Rogers broke the deadlock early in the second half by converting a pass from Roméo Lavia. Manchester United's afternoon deteriorated quickly when defender Lisandro Martínez was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for conceding a penalty. Cole Palmer coolly dispatched the resulting spot-kick to double the Blues' lead, marking his 50th career Premier League goal. The decisive home victory propelled Chelsea back into fourth place in the standings.