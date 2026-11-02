Martínez Red Card And Second-Half Strikes Power Chelsea Past Man United At Stamford Bridge

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Chelsea returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Manchester United at Stamford Bridge. After a goalless first half featuring VAR overturns for both sides, Morgan Rogers broke the deadlock early in the second half by converting a pass from Roméo Lavia. Manchester United's afternoon deteriorated quickly when defender Lisandro Martínez was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for conceding a penalty. Cole Palmer coolly dispatched the resulting spot-kick to double the Blues' lead, marking his 50th career Premier League goal. The decisive home victory propelled Chelsea back into fourth place in the standings.

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Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League soccer highlights-Teddy Sharman-Lowe
Chelsea's goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe, left, and Chelsea's goalkeeper Mike Penders celebrate after the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United in London, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League soccer highlights-Referee Peter Bankes
Referee Peter Bankes shows a red card to Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez (6) during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United in London, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League soccer highlights-Cole Palmer
Chelsea's Cole Palmer, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Leny Yoro during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United in London, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League soccer highlights-Romeo Lavia
Chelsea's Romeo Lavia, centre, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United in London, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League soccer highlights-Morgan Rogers
Chelsea's Morgan Rogers celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United in London, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League soccer highlights-Chelseas Estevao
Chelsea's Estevao makes an attempt to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United in London, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League soccer highlights-Josh Acheampong
Chelsea's Josh Acheampong, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Leny Yoro during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United in London, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League soccer highlights-Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, right, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Morgan Rogers during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United in London, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League soccer highlights-Pedro Neto
Chelsea's Pedro Neto, right, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United in London, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League soccer highlights-Matheus Cunha
Manchester United's Matheus Cunha, left, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Romeo Lavia during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United in London, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

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