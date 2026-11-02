Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ category on Monday, November 2, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing the 300 mark to reach 307 at 7.05 am, according to real-time data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city had recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 261 (‘poor’) on Sunday, according to the CPCB’s 4 pm bulletin, marking a sharp deterioration from 117 (‘moderate’) a day earlier. On Friday, the AQI stood at 60 (‘satisfactory’) after heavy rain washed pollutants out of the capital’s air, giving it its cleanest October day in four years.