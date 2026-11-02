Delhi's 24-hour average AQI rose to 261 on Sunday, up from 117 on Saturday, placing the city in the ‘poor’ category.
Twenty-two of Delhi's 59 monitoring stations recorded ‘very poor’ air quality on Sunday, while forecasts suggested a possible deterioration on November 4.
Stubble burning contributed 18.5 per cent to Delhi's pollution on Sunday, while transport emissions accounted for 16.4 per cent, according to the DSS.
Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ category on Monday, November 2, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing the 300 mark to reach 307 at 7.05 am, according to real-time data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city had recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 261 (‘poor’) on Sunday, according to the CPCB’s 4 pm bulletin, marking a sharp deterioration from 117 (‘moderate’) a day earlier. On Friday, the AQI stood at 60 (‘satisfactory’) after heavy rain washed pollutants out of the capital’s air, giving it its cleanest October day in four years.
Several Monitoring Stations Record Very Poor, Severe Air Quality
Real-time CPCB data showed that pollution levels had risen across several parts of the national capital. Of the 58 monitoring stations reporting valid readings at 7 am, 53 recorded AQI levels above 200, while 37 registered readings above 300. Jahangirpuri was the worst-affected location, with an AQI of 417, placing it in the ‘severe’ category. Punjabi Bagh recorded 398, Rohini 397, Alipur 379 and Mundka 376. Other areas reporting high pollution levels included R K Puram (368), Sonia Vihar (367) and Bawana (361).
On Sunday, 22 of Delhi’s 59 monitoring stations recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, while 21 were in the ‘poor’ category and 14 registered ‘moderate’ readings, according to PTI. The city’s 24-hour average AQI of 261 was its highest since April 17, when it stood at 263.
The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) had forecast that Delhi’s air quality would remain in the ‘poor’ category on November 2 and 3 before deteriorating to ‘very poor’ on November 4. However, the capital’s AQI crossed the 300 mark early on Monday, entering the ‘very poor’ category a day earlier than forecast. The outlook for the subsequent six days indicated that air quality could remain between the ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories.
Stubble Burning, Vehicular Emissions Add To Delhi’s Pollution
According to the Decision Support System (DSS) for air quality management, stubble burning contributed around 18.57 per cent to Delhi’s pollution on Sunday, up from 5.33 per cent a day earlier. Transport emissions also remained a significant contributor, accounting for 16.4 per cent of the pollution, according to the estimates.
The worsening air quality comes after additional winter pollution-control measures took effect in Delhi on November 1. These include restrictions on the entry of certain non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside the capital, curbs on dust-generating construction activities and a 50 per cent cap on physical attendance in government and private offices. Authorities have also intensified vehicle checks at the city's entry points.
Stubble Burning, Vehicular Emissions Add To Delhi’s Pollution
According to the Decision Support System (DSS) for air quality management, stubble burning contributed around 18.5 per cent to Delhi’s pollution on Sunday. Transport emissions accounted for 16.4 per cent, while industries contributed 3 per cent. The estimates also attributed 4 per cent to residential sources and 2.2 per cent to construction activities.
The worsening air quality coincided with the implementation of additional winter pollution-control measures in Delhi from November 1. These include restrictions on the entry of certain older, non-compliant vehicles registered outside the capital, curbs on dust-generating construction activities and a 50 per cent cap on physical attendance in offices. Authorities have also intensified vehicle checks at Delhi’s entry points.
The CPCB classifies an AQI between 201 and 300 as ‘poor’, 301 and 400 as ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 as ‘severe’.