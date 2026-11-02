Cyclone Murasu intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, with landfall expected along the south Andhra Pradesh coast between late November 2 and early November 3.
Andhra Pradesh authorities prepared for heavy rainfall, strong winds and possible damage to electricity infrastructure, while Tamil Nadu issued rainfall warnings.
Odisha stepped up preparedness in southern districts as rescue operations continued following casualties and landslides linked to Cyclone Arnab.
Cyclone Murasu intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal on Monday, prompting Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha to step up preparedness as the system approaches the eastern coast.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the storm was likely to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole, between 11.30 pm on November 2 and 4 am on November 3. Wind speeds are expected to reach 100-110 kmph, with gusts of up to 120 kmph during landfall.
Andhra Pradesh Prepares For Heavy Rain, Strong Winds
According to the IMD's latest bulletin, issued at 6.48 am on Monday, Murasu was centred over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, approximately 260 km east-northeast of Chennai and 290 km east-southeast of Nellore. The storm had moved northwestwards at around 20 kmph over the preceding six hours. The weather agency warned of widespread rainfall across coastal Andhra Pradesh, with heavy to very heavy showers and isolated extremely heavy rainfall expected in parts of the state.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday directed officials to remain prepared for relief and rescue operations. He said a severe cyclonic storm was expected to cross the coast near Bapatla and instructed authorities to position personnel and equipment in vulnerable areas in advance. Preliminary estimates indicated that strong winds could damage around 15,128 electricity poles across 12 districts. The IMD also warned that a storm surge of around 1-1.5 metres above the astronomical tide could inundate low-lying areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh, particularly around Bapatla, Krishna and Prakasam districts.
Meanwhile, the impact of Cyclone Murasu has disrupted flight operations at Vijayawada's Gannavaram Airport, with 10 IndiGo flights scheduled to operate on Monday cancelled due to adverse weather conditions. The cancellations have affected passengers travelling to and from Vijayawada, according to airport authorities. Passengers have been advised to check their flight status with the airline before leaving for the airport. The airline is taking precautionary measures in view of the cyclone threat and the possibility of further weather-related disruptions.
Tamil Nadu, Odisha Step Up Cyclone Preparedness
In Tamil Nadu, district collectors have been directed to mobilise administrative machinery and remain on high alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next three days. Chennai and Tiruvallur are among the districts facing rainfall warnings, with heavy rain also forecast in parts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet and Vellore. Authorities have been asked to maintain vigilance and report any untoward incidents to the State Emergency Operations Centre.
Odisha has also stepped up preparedness in its southern districts, including Ganjam, which was recently affected by Cyclone Arnab. State Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the administration was prepared to deal with the approaching storm and urged residents not to panic. Officials have been instructed to evacuate people from vulnerable low-lying areas and hilly terrain ahead of the cyclone's impact. Meanwhile, the death toll from Cyclone Arnab in Odisha rose to six after two more bodies were recovered from a landslide-hit village along the Ganjam-Kandhamal border. Search operations were continuing for 10 people reported missing.