Odisha has also stepped up preparedness in its southern districts, including Ganjam, which was recently affected by Cyclone Arnab. State Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the administration was prepared to deal with the approaching storm and urged residents not to panic. Officials have been instructed to evacuate people from vulnerable low-lying areas and hilly terrain ahead of the cyclone's impact. Meanwhile, the death toll from Cyclone Arnab in Odisha rose to six after two more bodies were recovered from a landslide-hit village along the Ganjam-Kandhamal border. Search operations were continuing for 10 people reported missing.