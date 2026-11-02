Six people, aged between 15 and 21, were injured in a shooting on East Main Street near the University of Delaware during Halloween celebrations.
A 16-year-old victim was charged after police found him with a loaded firearm; a 15-year-old boy remained in critical condition.
The University of Delaware cancelled Monday classes, while Newark police continued investigating the shooting and appealed for public assistance.
Six people, including a University of Delaware student, were injured in a shooting near the campus in Newark, Delaware, during Halloween celebrations late on Saturday, October 31. Police said the victims, aged between 15 and 21, were taken to two local hospitals.
A 16-year-old boy who was among those injured has been charged in connection with the incident after officers recovered a loaded firearm from him. The shooting occurred shortly after 11 pm in the 100 block of East Main Street, near Choate Street, an area frequented by university students.
Six Injured, Including Three Teenagers; One Victim In Critical Condition
According to Newark police, the victims included three teenagers aged 15 and 16, two men aged 19 and 20, and a 21-year-old woman. A 15-year-old boy who was shot in the back remained in critical condition, while the 16-year-old boy, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was in serious condition. The other 15-year-old was shot in the foot and was also in serious condition. The 19-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his back, while the 20-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound that resulted in a collapsed lung. Both were hospitalised in serious condition. The 21-year-old woman, who sustained a graze wound to her leg, was treated and released.
Police confirmed that the 20-year-old man was a University of Delaware student. The 16-year-old victim was charged with possession of a firearm by a person under 21, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and breach of release. He was arraigned and granted bail of $60,100. He remained hospitalised in police custody, according to authorities. Police have not announced a motive for the shooting or confirmed whether further arrests are expected.
University Cancels Classes, Police Continue Investigation
The shooting took place as Main Street was crowded with people celebrating Halloween. Witnesses described scenes of panic as gunshots rang out and people ran from the area. Video footage shared by local media showed crowds fleeing as police officers arrived. Newark police closed a section of Main Street for approximately five hours while they investigated the incident.
The University of Delaware announced that classes would be cancelled on Monday, November 2, following the shooting. The university said the decision was not prompted by an ongoing safety threat, adding that Newark police had indicated there was no continuing threat to the community. The campus was already scheduled to be closed on Tuesday for Election Day, with classes set to resume on Wednesday, November 4. University President Laura Carlson urged students and staff to support those affected by the violence.
Delaware Governor Matt Meyer condemned the shooting and said his administration was supporting law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation. Newark police have appealed to the public for photographs or videos that could help establish what happened.