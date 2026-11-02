Six Injured, Including Three Teenagers; One Victim In Critical Condition

According to Newark police, the victims included three teenagers aged 15 and 16, two men aged 19 and 20, and a 21-year-old woman. A 15-year-old boy who was shot in the back remained in critical condition, while the 16-year-old boy, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was in serious condition. The other 15-year-old was shot in the foot and was also in serious condition. The 19-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his back, while the 20-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound that resulted in a collapsed lung. Both were hospitalised in serious condition. The 21-year-old woman, who sustained a graze wound to her leg, was treated and released.