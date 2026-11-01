What did Inde Navarrette say about Shane Gillis?

Navarrette spoke about preparing for her role as Rogue in the upcoming X-Men film, explaining that she had been working out to get in shape for the superhero assignment. She then delivered the line, “I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I’m going to be in a Marvel movie. And I know it’s really important for Marvel that you get really fit, so I’ve been working out a lot, so every morning I put on my little w***e outfit, and I hit the gym.”