Inde Navarrette mocked Shane Gillis' gym joke during her October 31 SNL debut.
The actor also confirmed her upcoming role as Rogue in Marvel's X-Men.
Obsession follows Bear's wish for love turning into a terrifying nightmare.
Obsession star Inde Navarrette had a pointed response to Shane Gillis' controversial joke about women's workout clothes during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut. The actor took the stage at Studio 8H on October 31, using her Halloween monologue to revisit the comedian's remarks from his October 10 appearance on the show. Her punchline drew loud laughter from the audience.
What did Inde Navarrette say about Shane Gillis?
Navarrette spoke about preparing for her role as Rogue in the upcoming X-Men film, explaining that she had been working out to get in shape for the superhero assignment. She then delivered the line, “I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I’m going to be in a Marvel movie. And I know it’s really important for Marvel that you get really fit, so I’ve been working out a lot, so every morning I put on my little w***e outfit, and I hit the gym.”
The joke was a direct reference to Gillis' earlier monologue, in which he suggested that women at gyms dressed like "whores". His comments drew criticism online, with actor Dan Levy and former SNL cast members Ego Nwodim and Cecily Strong among those who spoke out. SNL UK also joined the conversation, with Weekend Update anchor Ania Magliano mocking the joke.
Inde Navarrette brings Halloween humour to SNL
Navarrette also played with the horror themes of her film Obsession during the monologue. She insisted that she was nothing like her character Nikki and pointed towards her boyfriend, musician Nick Aiello, who was sitting in the audience.
“My boyfriend is here tonight to support me, and we have such a chill relationship, right?” she said. The camera then showed Aiello gagged and strapped to his chair with duct tape. He responded by giving her two thumbs up.
The episode also featured Halloween costumes from the cast. Marcello Hernández appeared as a "sexy TSA agent", while Jeremy Culhane dressed as Wolverine. Grace Reiter appeared as a wooden bird before Navarrette introduced a fake Kelly Clarkson.
What is Obsession about?
Directed by Curry Barker, Obsession stars Navarrette alongside Michael Johnston, Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless and Andy Richter. The horror film follows Bear, a shy music store employee who wishes for his co-worker Nikki to fall in love with him. His wish comes true, but her affection soon becomes frightening and unpredictable.
The film began streaming in India on JioHotstar on October 30, with the original uncut version available to viewers.