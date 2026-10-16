Obsession arrives on JioHotstar’s The Peacock Hub in India in October.
Curry Barker’s horror film stars Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette as Bear and Nikki.
The film reportedly earned $522 million worldwide against a $750,000 production budget.
What happens when the person you love starts loving you a little too much? That is the unsettling premise of Obsession, Curry Barker’s horror film starring Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette. After making waves at the box office on a reported budget of $750,000, the film is heading to Indian streaming with its original uncut version.
Obsession OTT release date and streaming platform
Obsession will stream on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar in India from October 30 at 7 pm. The film will be available in English and Hindi, giving viewers a chance to watch it just in time for Halloween.
Announcing the release on social media, JioHotstar wrote: “THE WAIT IS OVER! THIS HALLOWEEN, ONE WISH COULD CHANGE EVERYTHING. Obsession: The Original Uncut Version, streaming 30th October, 7 PM onwards on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar. Available in English and Hindi,” the caption read.
What is Obsession about?
The film follows Bear Bailey (Michael Johnston), a shy music store employee who struggles to confess his feelings for his confident co-worker Nikki (Inde Navarrette). His life changes after he discovers a mysterious toy called the One Wish Willow at a crystal shop.
Despite being warned about its consequences, Bear breaks the toy and wishes for Nikki to love him more than anything in the world. His wish appears to come true, but her affection soon becomes obsessive and frightening. As Nikki’s behaviour grows increasingly violent and unpredictable, Bear must find a way to undo his wish.
How did Curry Barker’s Obsession become a box office hit?
Made on a reported budget of $750,000, Obsession reportedly earned $522 million worldwide, including $263 million domestically and $253 million internationally. These figures would make it an extraordinary commercial success, although the reported worldwide total and regional figures should be independently verified before publication.