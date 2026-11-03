Resident Evil earns over $400 million worldwide, setting a franchise record.
Zach Cregger's reboot surpasses 2016's The Final Chapter at the box office.
Austin Abrams plays medical courier Bryan in the latest Resident Evil film.
Zach Cregger's Resident Evil has made a strong impression at the worldwide box office, crossing the $400 million mark and becoming the highest-grossing film in the long-running horror franchise. The 2026 reboot has surpassed Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, which was released in 2016. Starring Austin Abrams, the film brings a fresh story inspired by Capcom's popular video game series.
Following its theatrical run, viewers in India can now watch it through digital rental and purchase options.
Resident Evil OTT release: Where to watch in India
The Resident Evil reboot is available on Apple TV in India. Viewers can purchase the film for ₹599 or rent it for ₹399. The digital release gives audiences an opportunity to watch the horror film at home following its theatrical run.
The film's worldwide box office collection stands at $400,024,459, according to Box Office Mojo figures cited in the report. It earned $157,424,459 in North America and $242,600,000 from international markets. As reported by Variety, it has overtaken Resident Evil: The Final Chapter to become the franchise's biggest box office success.
The film has also outperformed Cregger's earlier projects. His 2025 film Weapons earned $270 million worldwide, while his 2022 horror film Barbarian collected $46 million.
Zach Cregger wanted to stay true to the video games
A fan of the Resident Evil games, Cregger approached the adaptation with the intention of recreating the experience of playing them. Speaking to AFP, he explained that he wanted the film to capture the spirit of the games, even though it follows a new protagonist.
The director used a first-person visual approach, positioning the camera behind Abrams and following his character's movements. The film also borrows the games' weapon progression, with its protagonist moving from a pistol to a shotgun and eventually a machine gun.
What is Resident Evil about?
Directed by Cregger and co-written with Shay Hatten, the film is the eighth live-action instalment in the franchise. Abrams plays Bryan Hodukavich, a medical courier whose late-night delivery job takes a terrifying turn when he encounters an outbreak of infected monsters in Raccoon City.