Johnny Depp said he could return as Jack Sparrow if Pirates of the Caribbean 6.
He made the remarks during his Ebenezer press tour.
Depp said he would work with producer Jerry Bruckheimer again and trusts him deeply.
Johnny Depp has expressed his desire to return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6. The 63-year-old said his involvement would depend on whether the makers could land the right ending for the franchise.
What Johnny Depp said about Pirates of the Caribbean 6
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight while promoting his upcoming film, Ebenezer, Depp said, “If things are exactly where they need to be with regard to how they are going to top off the Pirates franchise… the only involvement I really want to have, truly, is just to send them off on a better note.”
On producer Jerry Bruckheimer, he said, “I will go to work with [Jerry] Bruckheimer tomorrow for anything. Doesn’t matter… if it’s Jerry, I trust him. We have a deep friendship,” Depp said.
What Bruckheimer said about new Pirates film
In summer 2025, Bruckheimer told the same publication he had already discussed a new Pirates film with the Oscar nominee. “If he likes the way the part’s written, I think he would do it. It’s all about what’s on the page, as we all know… We are still working on a screenplay. We want to make it. We just got to get the right screenplay. We haven’t quite gotten there yet, but we’re close,” Bruckheimer said.
In summer 2024, Bruckheimer said screenwriter Jeff Nathanson had boarded Pirates 6, saying “He’s cracked it,” on Nathanson’s script. “He’s got an amazing third act. We just gotta clean up the first and second and then we’ll get there. But he wrote a great, great third act.”
“It’s a reboot, but if it was up to me, [Johnny] would be in it. I love him. He’s a good friend. He’s an amazing artist and he’s a unique look. He created Captain Jack. That was not on the page, that was him doing a little Pepé Le Pew and Keith Richards. That was his interpretation of Jack Sparrow,” he said.
Pirates franchise history
Depp headlined five Pirates films from 2003 to 2017. All five grossed more than $650 million at the worldwide box office. Dead Man’s Chest (2006) and On Stranger Tides (2011) both crossed the $1bn mark.