What Bruckheimer said about new Pirates film

In summer 2025, Bruckheimer told the same publication he had already discussed a new Pirates film with the Oscar nominee. “If he likes the way the part’s written, I think he would do it. It’s all about what’s on the page, as we all know… We are still working on a screenplay. We want to make it. We just got to get the right screenplay. We haven’t quite gotten there yet, but we’re close,” Bruckheimer said.