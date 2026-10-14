Who Is Jewel Andrew? Meet The Young West Indies Wicketkeeper-Batter Making Debut Against India In 4th T20I 2026

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Nineteen-year-old Antiguan wicketkeeper-batter Jewel Andrew is widely regarded as one of the Caribbean's most exciting young talents, having made history as the youngest player to feature in the Caribbean Premier League

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Who Is Jewel Andrew
Jewel Andrew of West Indies celebrates his century against South Africa during their ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 match at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom, South Africa on January 19, 2024. AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Jewel Andrew is a 19-year-old Antiguan wicketkeeper-batter widely regarded as one of the Caribbean's most promising young talents

  • He made history as the youngest West Indies player to debut in ODIs and starred prominently at the Under-19 level

  • Currently working to cement his international spot, he brings fearless stroke-making and long-term potential to the West Indies squad

West Indies have included young wicketkeeper-batter Jewel Andrew in their playing XI for the fourth T20I against India at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. His selection comes days after a finger injury in the third ODI on October 3, which scans showed was not a fracture.

Who Is Jewel Andrew?

Andrew is from Antigua and Barbuda and is regarded as one of the Caribbean’s brightest young batting talents. He is the youngest player ever to feature in the Caribbean Premier League, announcing himself with an unbeaten 50 against St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in August 2024. That innings helped earn him a place in the senior setup before he turned 18

His rise has been quick. He was named in West Indies’ ODI squad for the Sri Lanka series in October 2024, when he was still 17. He later impressed at the 2026 Under-19 World Cup, scoring two half-centuries and getting out in the 40s twice. He is known for fearless stroke-making, particularly against spin, and can also keep wicket.

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His international record is still a work in progress. After five T20Is, he had scored 78 runs at an average of 15.60, modest numbers that reflect the challenge of moving from age-group cricket to the senior game. He was recalled for the T20I series against Sri Lanka in June 2026, which shows the selectors are backing him as a long-term prospect. Facing India in their own conditions gives him a valuable chance to turn potential into performances.

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