Who Is Jewel Andrew? Meet The Young West Indies Wicketkeeper-Batter Making Debut Against India In 4th T20I 2026

His international record is still a work in progress. After five T20Is, he had scored 78 runs at an average of 15.60, modest numbers that reflect the challenge of moving from age-group cricket to the senior game. He was recalled for the T20I series against Sri Lanka in June 2026, which shows the selectors are backing him as a long-term prospect. Facing India in their own conditions gives him a valuable chance to turn potential into performances.