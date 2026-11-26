Clive Lloyd backs young cricketers participating in the inaugural Test Twenty tournament
The competition features 160 boys and girls aged 13 to 21
Lloyd believes several participants will eventually represent their countries
Clive Lloyd has already seen something special in the next generation of cricketers, and he believes several youngsters participating in the inaugural Test Twenty tournament could soon be representing their countries.
The legendary West Indies captain has been closely interacting with young players in Colombo, where the innovative mixed-gender competition is bringing together emerging talent from different parts of the world. After observing their cricketing knowledge, confidence and willingness to learn, Lloyd is convinced that the tournament could become an important stepping stone towards international cricket.
"Most of them will play for their country," Lloyd said, expressing his confidence in the youngsters.
The inaugural competition features 160 boys and girls aged between 13 and 21, representing four continental teams: South Asia, Australasia, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa.
Clive Lloyd Impressed by Young Cricketers' Knowledge
Lloyd, who captained the West Indies to consecutive World Cup titles in 1975 and 1979, is serving as a Founding Board Advisor and Icon Ambassador for Test Twenty. He is also mentoring the Europe team.
His interactions with the young cricketers have left a positive impression, particularly their curiosity and eagerness to understand the game.
"I spoke to the captains yesterday and the questions were very intelligent. It's obvious that they want to learn. I still speak to a lot of them at breakfast and social gatherings, and they are very, very knowledgeable. From the questions they have asked and the way they have conducted themselves, I am very impressed," Lloyd said.
For the former West Indies skipper, the initiative is not simply about playing matches. It is about giving young cricketers access to experienced personalities who can help them understand the demands of the sport.
Why Did Lloyd Join the Test Twenty Initiative?
Lloyd's association with the tournament also comes from his personal connection with cricket and the opportunities the sport has given him throughout his life. He revealed that his previous association with founder and CEO Gaurav Bahirvani encouraged him to become involved after understanding the project's vision.
"When you get something put in front of you, you start thinking about all sorts of things. But I have worked with Gaurav (Bahirvani) before, and once he explained what they were trying to do, I wanted to get involved. This is a game that has given me my upward mobility and a wonderful life," he explained.
The former West Indies captain also believes that international exposure can have a lasting impact on young players. Travelling overseas, experiencing different cultures and building friendships can help them grow beyond their performances on the cricket field.
"The best thing about playing and going overseas is the friends you make. The friends you make in cricket, you make them for life," Lloyd added.
The inaugural Test Twenty tournament is being held at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo from November 14 to 29. It brings together four continental franchises in an innovative 80-over format combining elements of Test and T20 cricket.