Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to open after his sensational 204 against UAE
Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma will be crucial to India's batting hopes
India A could consider middle-order changes ahead of their semi-final against unbeaten Sri Lanka A
India A will face Sri Lanka A in the first semi-final of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Thursday, November 26, at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. Led by Tilak Varma, India A will be aiming to book a place in the final after an eventful group-stage campaign.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's extraordinary 204 off just 53 balls against UAE has given the team a massive boost ahead of the knockout fixture. However, India A will need a more complete performance against an unbeaten Sri Lankan side.
The team management also has a few selection decisions to make, particularly after some middle-order batters struggled for runs. Here's a look at India's predicted playing XI for the semi-final.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma Likely To Open
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to retain his place at the top of the order after producing one of the most remarkable innings in List A cricket. The teenager smashed 204 off 53 deliveries against UAE, hitting 28 sixes and seven fours. His explosive performance helped India A recover from their heavy defeat against Pakistan.
Abhishek Sharma is likely to partner Sooryavanshi. The left-hander brings considerable international experience and can put pressure on the opposition during the powerplay. Prabhsimran Singh is another opening option in the squad, but India A could prefer Abhishek's experience for a high-pressure knockout match.
Ayush Badoni's Place Under Scanner
India A could consider making changes to their middle order after some disappointing performances in the group stage. Ayush Badoni has managed scores of just 2 and 0 in his two outings, while Rinku Singh has registered scores of 9 and 6. Both batters will be under pressure to deliver if they get another opportunity.
Captain Tilak Varma, meanwhile, remains a key figure in the batting lineup. He has scored centuries in both his previous outings, although his 149-ball hundred against Pakistan raised questions about his scoring rate. Rajat Patidar could also come into consideration as India A look for greater stability in the middle order.
Kumar Kushagra is expected to take up the wicketkeeping duties, while Suryansh Shedge could provide the team with another batting option and some seam-bowling support.
India A's bowling attack will need to be more disciplined against Sri Lanka A. Harshit Rana and Prince Yadav have been among the team's leading wicket-takers, claiming seven wickets apiece in the tournament. However, the Indian bowlers have struggled to maintain control in the matches against Pakistan A and UAE.
India bowled Nepal out for just 26 in their opening match but subsequently conceded more than 300 runs against Pakistan A and 249/8 against UAE. The semi-final will therefore demand a more consistent effort from the pace attack.
Harsh Dubey and Shahbaz Ahmed are likely to provide the spin options, while Suryansh Shedge and Tanush Kotian remain alternatives if the team management wants a different balance.
India A's Predicted Playing XI vs Sri Lanka A
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Tilak Varma (c), Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harsh Dubey, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav.