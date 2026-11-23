Sourav Ganguly said India need a genuine spinner to win Test matches away from home when pitches flatten
He praised India’s batting across white-ball and red-ball cricket, calling the application with the bat superb
Ganguly questioned Washington Sundar’s role as the main spin option and mentioned Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar
Sourav Ganguly has questioned India’s spin-bowling options after the opening Test against New Zealand in Wellington ended in a draw, arguing that the side needs a genuine spinner who can still make an impact when pitches go flat.
India now turn to the second Test in Christchurch, which starts on November 27, with fresh attention on their bowling balance. Ganguly’s remarks matter because they come after India failed to press home a dominant position in Wellington despite a huge first-innings advantage.
The former India captain praised the team’s batting across formats but signalled a clear concern over the spin combination in overseas Tests. His view is that as surfaces lose assistance over time, India need a frontline spinner who can create wickets rather than only offer control.
Batting Praise, Spin Doubts
Ganguly backed the batting.
He praised India’s display in the ongoing stretch of white-ball and red-ball cricket, saying the team’s application with the bat had stood out. But he also argued that strong batting alone is not enough to win Tests away from home when bowlers must work harder on wearing pitches.
In a post on X, Ganguly wrote: "India has been brilliant this series .. white ball and now red ball .. the batting application looked super .. but they must understand to win test matches away a genuine spinner is a must on pitches which get flat with time,"
Ganguly also drew a line around Washington Sundar’s role. He said the all-rounder should not be treated as India’s main spin choice and asked why wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav and left-arm spinner Manav Suthar were not in the conversation. "Washington can play as an all-rounder ...where is Kuldeep or Manav Suthar?" he added.
Also Read: Why Mohammed Siraj Was Not In India's Playing XI For 1st Test? Captain Shubman Gill Reveals Reason
Wellington Conditions
The draw sharpened that debate.
India could not force a result in Wellington despite taking charge of the match. The visitors built a first-innings lead of 352 after piling up 720 for 9 declared, but New Zealand shut the door in their second innings and finished on 239 for 5.
As the match wore on, India’s bowlers struggled to break through. The surface became flatter, which reduced assistance for the attack and made sustained pressure harder to convert into wickets.
New Zealand’s resistance stood out on the final day. Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips frustrated India with a patient partnership that helped their side bat out time and deny the tourists a win.
That sequence pushed India’s bowling mix into focus. Washington offered control and useful batting depth, but the match also raised the question of whether India lacked a specialist spinner who could provide a sharper wicket-taking threat when conditions stopped helping.
Selection Questions Ahead
Christchurch now looms.
India head to the second Test on November 27 with the team management needing to decide whether to persist with the same bowling combination or make a change after Wellington exposed the difficulty of taking wickets on a flat surface.
Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar are central to that discussion even though neither is in India’s squad for the New Zealand series. Their absence stands out because both were part of India’s squad for the Test series in Sri Lanka in August this year.
At present, Ravindra Jadeja is the only other specialist spin option in the squad alongside Washington Sundar. That means India’s spin resources will remain under scrutiny as they seek a way to take 20 wickets more consistently.
The Wellington draw has again highlighted a familiar problem in overseas Tests. On flat pitches, India need more than containment—and Ganguly’s argument is that a genuine spinner can make that difference.