IND Vs NZ 1st Test: Pant's 128 Headlines India's Batting Blitz As New Zealand Trail By 233 Runs On Day 4

P Photo Webdesk 22 November 2026 6:06 pm Published at: 22 November 2026 6:03 pm Updated on:

Day 4 of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test at Basin Reserve, Wellington, on Sunday, November 22, saw Rishabh Pant's record-breaking 128 off 153 balls power India to 720/9 declared, giving the visitors a 352-run first-innings lead. KL Rahul (136), Yashasvi Jaiswal (85), Devdutt Padikkal (80) and Dhruv Jurel (78) also made valuable contributions. New Zealand lost Tom Latham early before Prasidh Krishna dismissed Henry Nicholls for 31, with Jurel taking a brilliant catch. Devon Conway (59 not out) and Rachin Ravindra (27 not out) steadied the innings as the hosts reached 119/2 at stumps, trailing by 233 runs.