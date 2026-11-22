After Pakistan A raced to 58 in the first five overs, Harshit Rana turned up the verbal heat, chirping at Maaz Sadaqat and Shamyl Hussain
Harshit got his revenge when Shamyl mistimed a shot off Ayush Badoni straight to Harshit, who gave the batter an animated send-off
Returning to the attack later in the innings, Harshit dismissed Rohail Nazir and unleashed another aggressive send-off
Pacer Harshit Rana and Shamyl Hussain were involved in a heated verbal exchange during the clash between India A and Pakistan A on Sunday, November 22, at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.
Shamyl (33), who was in spectacular touch, got off to a flying start with a first-ball four. However, the boundary was far from convincing, coming off an inside edge.
Harshit Rana, bowling the opening delivery, sent down a pinpoint yorker that beat the pads and stumps before racing away to the boundary behind the wicketkeeper.
Shamyl then pulled Harshit's next delivery for a six, and the runs kept flowing as the opener continued his assault. In no time, Pakistan A brought up their fifty and finished the first five overs with 58 on the board.
Looking to unsettle the Pakistani batters, Harshit tried a different tactic. The tension began on the final ball of the fifth over when Harshit bowled a full delivery that Maaz Sadaqat defended off the front foot, prompting the Indian pacer to say a few words to the batter.
By the seventh over, Harshit was thoroughly fired up. Bowling to Sadaqat, he delivered two consecutive dot balls and kept chirping at the batter. Sadaqat took a single off the third delivery, drawing another remark from Harshit.
With Shamyl now on strike, Harshit bowled two more dot balls and directed a comment at him, visibly riling up the opener. Sadaqat stepped down the pitch toward Harshit to exchange a few heated words, while Shamyl gestured toward the leg side and muttered something in response.
Harshit ultimately had the last laugh when Shamyl was dismissed in the very next over off Ayush Badoni, interestingly caught by Harshit himself, who charged in and gave the departing batter a fiery send-off.
Harshit wasn't done there, returning to dismiss Rohail Nazir (0) and handing him an animated send-off as well.
At the time of filing this report, Pakistan A had reached 112/2 after 16 overs.