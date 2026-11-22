Summary of this article

After Pakistan A raced to 58 in the first five overs, Harshit Rana turned up the verbal heat, chirping at Maaz Sadaqat and Shamyl Hussain

Harshit got his revenge when Shamyl mistimed a shot off Ayush Badoni straight to Harshit, who gave the batter an animated send-off

Returning to the attack later in the innings, Harshit dismissed Rohail Nazir and unleashed another aggressive send-off