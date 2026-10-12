Maaz Sadaqat's Explosive Knock Headlines Crushing Win For Pakistan

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Pakistan thrashed Sri Lanka by 82 runs in the second T20I at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 11, 2026, to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. After being asked to bat, Pakistan posted 215/3 in 20 overs, their highest T20I total on home soil. Maaz Sadaqat narrowly missed a maiden international century, smashing 96 off 51 balls, including seven sixes, while captain Sahibzada Farhan struck 73 off 44 deliveries. Hasan Nawaz added an unbeaten 19 off nine balls to provide a late flourish. In reply, Sri Lanka struggled against Pakistan's disciplined bowling attack, managing only 133/7. Mohammad Imran Randhawa starred with figures of 3/11, while Salman Mirza claimed two wickets. Maheesh Theekshana remained unbeaten on 32, but Pakistan sealed a comprehensive victory.

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Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Cricket highlights
Sri Lanka's players shake hands with Pakistan's players after Pakistan win the second T20 cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Cricket highlights-Pakistans Mohammad Imran
Pakistan's Mohammad Imran celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Sahan Arachchige during the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Cricket highlights-Sri Lankas Maheesh Theekshana
Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Cricket highlights-Sri Lankas Dasun Shanaka
Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Cricket highlights-Pakistans Mohammad Imran
Pakistan's Mohammad Imran, right, celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Sahan Arachchige during the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Cricket highlights-Saim Ayub
Pakistan's Saim Ayub attempt unsuccessfully to take a catch to dismiss Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis during the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Cricket highlights-Kusal Mendis
Sri Lanka's captain Kusal Mendis plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Cricket highlights-Pakistans Maaz Sadaqat
Pakistan's Maaz Sadaqat leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Cricket highlights-Pakistans Hasan Nawaz
Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Cricket highlights-Pakistans Maaz Sadaqat
Pakistan's Maaz Sadaqat celebrates his fifty runs during the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Cricket highlights-Sahibzada Farhan
Pakistan's captain Sahibzada Farhan leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Cricket highlights-Pakistans captain Sahibzada Farhan
Pakistan's captain Sahibzada Farhan celebrates his fifty runs during the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Cricket highlights-
Pakistan's captain Sahibzada Farhan, right, shakes hands with Sri Lanka's captain Kusal Mendis before the start of the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

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