Maaz Sadaqat's Explosive Knock Headlines Crushing Win For Pakistan

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 12 October 2026 1:03 pm

Pakistan thrashed Sri Lanka by 82 runs in the second T20I at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 11, 2026, to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. After being asked to bat, Pakistan posted 215/3 in 20 overs, their highest T20I total on home soil. Maaz Sadaqat narrowly missed a maiden international century, smashing 96 off 51 balls, including seven sixes, while captain Sahibzada Farhan struck 73 off 44 deliveries. Hasan Nawaz added an unbeaten 19 off nine balls to provide a late flourish. In reply, Sri Lanka struggled against Pakistan's disciplined bowling attack, managing only 133/7. Mohammad Imran Randhawa starred with figures of 3/11, while Salman Mirza claimed two wickets. Maheesh Theekshana remained unbeaten on 32, but Pakistan sealed a comprehensive victory.