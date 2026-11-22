Students participate in a walkathon carrying placards bearing the slogan 'Zero Violence Against Women', organised by the All India Women's Conference (AIWC), in Patna, Bihar. | Photo: PTI
1/5
Police personnel attach immovable property belonging to alleged drug peddler Ishfaq Ahmad Mir in connection with Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases at Seer Hamdan in Mattan, Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir. | Photo: PTI
2/5
Women participate in a walkathon carrying placards bearing the slogan 'Zero Violence Against Women', organised by the All India Women's Conference (AIWC), in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
3/5
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi take part in the 99th edition of the Fit India 'Sundays on Cycle' rally, themed "Constitution Day", at Dandi Kutir, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI
4/5
People feed birds during a morning boat ride at Yamuna Ghat, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Photo: PTI
5/5
Commuters and pedestrians move past India Gate amid a layer of smog as the city's air quality remains in the 'poor' category, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Rushikesh More