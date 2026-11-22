President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the Rajasthan road accident.
She extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families affected by the tragedy.
The President also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the crash
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident on the Kota-Udaipur National Highway in Rajasthan and wished speedy recovery to the injured.
At least nine people were killed and eight injured after a speeding Cruiser rammed into a truck parked on the roadside near Shambhupura on the Kota-Udaipur National Highway early Sunday, police said.
“The news of the deaths in the road accident in Kota, Rajasthan, is extremely saddening. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the President said in a post on X.