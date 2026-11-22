Rishabh Pant becomes the ninth Asian batter to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries
Pant registers his ninth Test hundred as a designated wicketkeeper
He moves to third place behind Adam Gilchrist and Andy Flower on the elite wicketkeeping list
Rishabh Pant produced another memorable performance in Test cricket, reaching a historic milestone with his ninth Test century against New Zealand in the ongoing first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The left-handed batter showcased his attacking instincts throughout the innings, bringing up his hundred in style with a six off Glenn Phillips.
Pant's century was particularly significant as it added his name to two prestigious lists in Test cricket. He became the ninth Asian batter to score Test hundreds in all four SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). He also moved closer to the legendary Adam Gilchrist on the list of most Test centuries by a designated wicketkeeper.
Pant Joins Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in Elite SENA List
Scoring Test centuries in all four SENA countries is considered a significant achievement for Asian batters because of the contrasting conditions and challenges offered by these overseas venues. Pant has now completed the set, joining some of the biggest names in Asian cricket.
The list previously featured eight players, including Indian legends Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Mohammad Azharuddin and Virat Kohli. Pakistan's Saeed Anwar and Younis Khan, along with Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara, are also part of this exclusive group. KL Rahul became the latest entrant before Pant achieved the milestone in Wellington.
Asian batters with Test hundreds in all four SENA countries:
Mohammad Azharuddin
Sachin Tendulkar
Saeed Anwar
Rahul Dravid
Younis Khan
Kumar Sangakkara
Virat Kohli
KL Rahul
Rishabh Pant
Pant Moves to Third on Elite Wicketkeeper List
Pant's latest century was also his ninth as a designated wicketkeeper in Test cricket. With this achievement, he moved to third place on the all-time list, surpassing several legendary names in the format.
Australia's Adam Gilchrist continues to lead the chart with 17 centuries, followed by Zimbabwe's Andy Flower with 12. Pant is now third with nine hundreds, while England's Les Ames occupies fourth place with eight.
Most Test hundreds as a designated wicketkeeper:
Adam Gilchrist – 17
Andy Flower – 12
Rishabh Pant – 9
Les Ames – 8
At just 28, Pant has already established himself as one of India's most impactful Test batters. His latest milestone further underlines his ability to deliver memorable performances in challenging overseas conditions.
Rishabh Pant Enters Top Two for Most Sixes in Test Cricket
Rishabh Pant added another major milestone to his name with his aggressive batting against New Zealand. The Indian wicketkeeper has now smashed 108 sixes in Test cricket, moving into second place on the all-time list. He has gone past former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, who finished his Test career with 107 maximums.
Pant now trails only England captain Ben Stokes, who holds the record with 138 sixes. Interestingly, Pant has achieved his tally at a much quicker rate, requiring just 47.93 balls per six. His attacking approach has made him one of the most dangerous middle-order batters in Test cricket.
Most sixes in Test cricket:
Ben Stokes - 138 (Balls per six: 90.05)
Rishabh Pant - 108 (Balls per six: 47.93)
Brendon McCullum - 107 (Balls per six: 93.39)
Adam Gilchrist - 100 (Balls per six: 67.92)
Jacques Kallis - 98 (Balls per six: 294.87)
Chris Gayle - 98 (Balls per six: 122.11)
Tim Southee - 98 (Balls per six: 27.70)