Full List Of KL Rahul’s Test Centuries In SENA Countries After Historic Wellington Hundred | See Photos

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 21 November 2026 9:23 pm

KL Rahul etched his name into cricket history on Saturday by becoming the first Indian opener to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries—South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia. The 34-year-old completed the rare feat on Day 3 of the opening Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, compiling a patient 136 off 290 deliveries for his 13th Test ton. With this knock, Rahul joined Pakistan legend Saeed Anwar as only the second Asian opener to register hundreds across all four nations. Overall, he became the fifth Indian batter—after Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Virat Kohli—to achieve the milestone. Rahul’s SENA collection began in Sydney in 2015, followed by four hundreds in England, two in South Africa, and now his maiden century in New Zealand.