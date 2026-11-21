A late middle-order collapse, however, set up a nail-biting finish. Slumping to 168 for 7 after 18 overs and 177 for 7 after 19, Australia needed 14 runs off the final over from Sam Curran. Edwards rose to the occasion, launching the first ball for six before running two, surviving a dot ball, grabbing another two, and dispatching the fifth delivery to the boundary. He finished unbeaten on 25 off 11 balls, featuring two sixes and a four.