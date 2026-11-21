Australia claimed a thrilling three-wicket victory over England at the MCG to take a 1-0 T20I series lead
Anchored by Nikhil Chaudhary's maiden fifty (66), the hosts survived a late batting collapse while chasing 188
Jack Edwards (25*) kept his cool in a tense final over, smashing a boundary with one ball to spare to seal the win
Australia took a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series with a thrilling three-wicket victory over England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday night. Chasing 188, Jack Edwards held his nerve to seal the win with a boundary off a full toss with just one ball to spare, finishing Australia's innings at 191 for 7 in response to England’s 187 for 9.
England arrived in Melbourne riding the momentum of an ODI series triumph, with captain Harry Brook eager to reassert his side's status as the world's No. 1 T20I team. Australia, however, had history on their side, having won all three of their previous T20Is against England at the venue. The hosts also handed a recall to Jake Fraser-McGurk, making his first international appearance since July 2025.
After winning the toss and electing to bowl, Australia were put on the back foot early as England raced to 74 for 2 by the end of the powerplay. Brook led the charge with a brisk half-century, anchoring the visitors to a competitive total on a ground where the hosts have traditionally dominated.
Australia’s chase got off to a rocky start when Liam Dawson bowled Fraser-McGurk for 1. Sam Harper steadied the innings with a rapid 32 off 15 balls to guide the hosts to 53 for 2 at the end of the powerplay, before Nikhil Chaudhary took control. Chaudhary brought up his maiden international half-century off 32 deliveries, eventually falling for a well-crafted 66 off 38 balls. At 95 for 3 after 11 overs and 136 for 3 after 15, Australia appeared to be cruising toward victory.
A late middle-order collapse, however, set up a nail-biting finish. Slumping to 168 for 7 after 18 overs and 177 for 7 after 19, Australia needed 14 runs off the final over from Sam Curran. Edwards rose to the occasion, launching the first ball for six before running two, surviving a dot ball, grabbing another two, and dispatching the fifth delivery to the boundary. He finished unbeaten on 25 off 11 balls, featuring two sixes and a four.
While England will take encouragement from their explosive start and Brook’s form with the bat, they will rue letting Australia's collapsing middle order off the hook and will need sharper execution at the death moving forward. For Australia, it is a morale-boosting opening win, though their late-innings stumble will be a key talking point ahead of the second match.