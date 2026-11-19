Ravi Shastri, Ashwin And Other Cricket Fraternity Members Criticise Mohammed Siraj's Omission from IND's XI | See Photos

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 19 November 2026 7:41 pm

India’s decision to omit senior fast bowler Mohammed Siraj from the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand at Wellington’s Basin Reserve has drawn sharp criticism from the cricket fraternity. Despite green-top conditions favouring seam bowling, the team management opted for a pace quartet of Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, and Anshul Kamboj, leaving Siraj out alongside Ravindra Jadeja. Former head coach Ravi Shastri questioned the exclusion on social media, emphasizing that Siraj’s experience, aggression, and wicket-taking ability should have counted on a seaming track. Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin also expressed disappointment on X, noting that Siraj had consistently delivered when India needed him most and "deserved better consideration," urging the management to explain the call with clarity and respect.