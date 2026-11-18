Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, saying national progress is measured by affordable food and household savings rather than long speeches.
Comparing 2014 and 2026 rates, he highlighted steep hikes in essentials like wheat flour, arhar dal, mustard oil, milk, and rice.
Citing October food inflation of 8.94 percent and wholesale inflation of 12.29 percent, Congress demanded a white paper on concrete steps to curb rising prices.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday targeted the Modi government over rising prices and said the country's progress will not be measured by the length of his speeches but by the food on the common people's plates and the money in their pockets.
Though the government promised to bring down prices 12 years ago, it has only led to the common people getting less and their pockets getting empty due to the rise in prices of commodities, he stated.
"Modi ji promised to bring down inflation, but today the situation is such that the common person's plate is getting smaller, their pockets are getting emptier, and making ends meet is becoming increasingly difficult," he said in a post in Hindi on X.
"Modi ji, the measure of the country's progress is not the length of your speeches, but the food on the common person's plate and the money left in their pocket. How much longer will people keep paying the price for your economic mismanagement?" the Congress chief asked.
He said the 12 years of the Modi government have seen the crushing burden of inflation, and people are left helpless.
"A promise to bring down inflation in 2014, a robbery of people's pockets in 2026 - Wheat flour: Rs 21 to Rs 69. Pigeon peas: Rs 75 to Rs 180. Mustard oil: Rs 102 to Rs 263. Milk: Rs 36 to Rs 85. Rice: Rs 29 to Rs 71. Now, in October, food inflation has reached 8.94 per cent and wholesale inflation 12.29 per cent.
"According to one survey, 61 per cent of households have seen their monthly spending on household necessities rise by more than 20 per cent from last year. 74 per cent of people are having to cut back on non-essential expenses," Kharge said.
The Congress on Wednesday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi issue a white paper on inflation and clarify what concrete steps the government intends to take to rein in "skyrocketing prices" and provide relief to ordinary families.