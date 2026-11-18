Police in Rajasthan arrested five members of a mobile-theft gang on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, for allegedly pickpocketing devotees visiting the Ajmer Sharif Dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, recovering 25 stolen Android smartphones worth approximately Rs 6 lakh.
Tracked down through CCTV footage, technical analysis, and inputs from local sources and hotel operators, the arrested suspects were identified as Dargah police station area residents Mohammad Aamir (20), Mohammad Ghyasuddin (20), Fardeen Khan (21), Sheikh Farhan Alam (23), and Mohammad Shahid (21).
Officials registered a case at the Dargah police station and noted that all five accused have prior criminal records involving theft, robbery, and organised crime, with further interrogation underway to trace additional associates and buyers.
Five members of a gang allegedly involved in stealing mobile phones from devotees visiting the Ajmer Sharif Dargah were arrested and 25 stolen phones worth around Rs 6 lakh were recovered from them, police said on Wednesday.
The arrests were made on Tuesday following an investigation involving CCTV footage, technical analysis and information gathered from local sources and hotel operators.
The accused allegedly targeted devotees visiting the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer and stole mobile phones from their pockets.
The accused, identified as Mohammad Aamir,20, Mohammad Ghyasuddin,20, Fardeen Khan,21, Sheikh Farhan Alam, 23, and Mohammad Shahid, 21, are all residents of the Dargah police station area.
Police said the five have criminal records and were previously involved in cases of theft, robbery, organised crime and other offences.