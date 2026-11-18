5 Held For Stealing Phones From Ajmer Sharif Dargah Devotees

P PTI Published at: 18 November 2026 10:44 pm

Ajmer police arrest five habitual offenders from the Dargah area following CCTV and technical tracking, recovering 25 stolen Android smartphones valued at around Rs 6 lakh that were pickpocketed from pilgrims visiting the shrine of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti

P PTI Published at: 18 November 2026 10:44 pm

Thousands of devotees gather at Ajmer Sharif Dargah on 810th death anniversary of Sufi Saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti