Delhi Police told the Supreme Court that influencers and reel-makers cannot automatically claim protections extended to journalists covering protests.
The affidavit addressed allegations of harassment, detention and obstruction faced by journalists during recent CJP protests.
Police acknowledged that independent journalists and digital reporters enjoy constitutional protection, irrespective of PIB accreditation or press credentials.
The distinction between journalists covering protests and social media influencers recording them has come into focus before the Supreme Court, with the Delhi Police arguing that reel-makers and content creators cannot automatically claim the protection extended to journalists reporting from protest sites.
In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the Delhi Police said its earlier directive protecting journalists from obstruction while performing their professional duties did not extend to social media influencers, reel-makers or individuals creating content at protest sites.
The submission comes amid a series of complaints by journalists who alleged that they were obstructed, detained and harassed by police personnel while covering the recent Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests in the national capital. The demonstrations called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The affidavit was filed in response to a batch of petitions alleging that the police had violated the Supreme Court's October 11 order, which directed that lawyers, journalists and other professionals should not be hindered while discharging their professional duties.
Reel-makers, Influencers And The Question Of Press Protection
The Delhi Police maintained that the court's protection was intended for journalists performing bona fide professional duties and not for individuals recording videos or making reels at protest sites.
It argued that some people carrying cameras and microphones had identified themselves as journalists, making it difficult for police personnel to distinguish professional reporters from content creators.
"The predominant intent behind the activity may be the decisive factor (to determine whether someone is a journalist or a content creator)," the affidavit stated.
However, the police also acknowledged that constitutional freedom to gather, record and publish news extends to independent media persons, freelancers and citizens reporting through YouTube and other digital platforms.
It added that such individuals could not be denied this freedom merely because they lacked Press Information Bureau (PIB) accreditation, an employer-issued press card or employment with a recognised news organisation. Nevertheless, they would remain subject to the general law and lawful police directions.
Journalists Allege Detention, Harassment During Protests
The affidavit also addressed allegations of police action against journalists covering the demonstrations.
Three journalists had alleged sexual harassment by a police officer during an incident on October 3. The police said two of them did not wish to pursue their complaints, while the third did not participate in the police inquiry. It added that an examination of CCTV footage did not reveal any act of sexual harassment and that the complaints had been closed.
Responding to allegations that Peek TV reporters were dragged and detained, the police said a Deputy Commissioner of Police later met them and expressed regret over the inconvenience caused.
The police also denied assaulting Ryan Thomas, a journalist with The Caravan, on October 11, maintaining that he was removed from the site under statutory powers during a crowd-control operation.
A reporter with The Hindu was released after the police established her journalistic credentials, while three Indian Express reporters were released around 45 minutes later, according to the affidavit.
Police Question Journalists' Participation In Protests
The police also contested allegations by journalist Shyam Meera Singh, arguing that his own account indicated active participation in the protest rather than merely reporting from the site.
It cited his admission that he was shouting slogans during a confrontation between groups at Connaught Place.
The affidavit further denied illegally detaining journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta and said no equipment had been seized from any journalist.
The petitions, filed by organisations including the Network of Women in Media, India, Free Speech Collective, Delhi Union of Journalists and Kerala Union of Working Journalists, have raised concerns over police conduct towards media personnel covering the protests.
The Delhi Police has urged the Supreme Court to dismiss the petitions.