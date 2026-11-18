The future of the Quad will rely on what can be achieved by businesses, institutions and the people of the four nations—Australia, India, Japan and the US—as echoed by the respective leaders on November 17 on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit.
Some of the key takeaways from the Manila meeting were the Quad Business Leaders Forum, as well as a focus on artificial intelligence, critical minerals and maritime collaboration initiatives, including patrolling and surveillance joint exercises.
As the four nations look to diversify supply chains and reduce strategic vulnerabilities, they will need collaboration between mining companies, technology manufacturers, investors, and research and processing industries.
The future of the Quad will rely on what can be achieved by businesses, institutions and the people of the four nations—Australia, India, Japan and the US—as echoed by the respective leaders on November 17 on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit. The latest Quad Leaders’ Summit, hosted in Manila, follows a number of key milestones. It is the first summit-level meeting since September 2024, the first held under US President Donald Trump’s second administration and the first for Japan’s first lady Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Hosting the meeting in the Philippines was also an important signal in reasserting ASEAN centrality, which has been a core focus for the grouping.
Since its rejuvenation in 2017, the Quad grouping, which was a brainchild of late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has grown from strength to strength. Originally driven by common strategic concerns around China’s increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific, it has expanded its focus to include maritime security, critical and emerging technologies, resilient supply chains, infrastructure on the surface and underwater, health and disaster preparedness. This has ensured that it is not seen as a security grouping but as a holistic grouping; however, it will now need to start transitioning from a government-led grouping to one focused on a trusted network of business and people-to-people connectivity.
Some of the key takeaways from the Manila meeting were the Quad Business Leaders Forum, as well as a focus on artificial intelligence (AI) or, as Trump calls it, “Super Intelligence”, critical minerals and maritime collaboration initiatives, including patrolling and surveillance joint exercises. This indicates that the Quad must recognise that they need to engage businesses—small and large, industries, research institutes and civil society.
Economics Drives The Indo-Pacific Agenda
Realising that business integration is a way forward, the Business Leaders Forum could be an important step in making the Quad economically relevant. Whilst great progress has been made by the four governments in identifying areas to collaborate on, businesses require more clarity on what opportunities are available for them. They need to know where they can invest, what the regulatory environment looks like, predictability of policies, ease of doing business and what the challenges are with cross-border supply chains. Here, the role of the chambers of commerce, defence companies, think tanks, research institutes, and ultimately, “trust” of the people will come into play.
Collaboration on critical minerals will require more than just government-to-government agreements. As the four nations look to diversify supply chains and reduce strategic vulnerabilities, they will need collaboration between mining companies, technology manufacturers, investors, and research and processing industries. The same can be said for semiconductors, clean energy, defence cooperation and high-tech manufacturing, which will drive most of the Indo-Pacific’s security and prosperity. Having a more structured approach to business collaboration could help identify investment opportunities, enable partnerships and provide alternative options.
The AI initiative being proposed by the Quad and the $85 million ecosystem announced by Trump, show there is opportunity to increase collaboration. Initiatives like this will need to ensure they support innovation beyond government institutions. Start-ups, universities, technology companies and research labs will need real opportunities to engage. The goal should be to create an ecosystem where the capabilities, talent and innovation can flow between the four nations. A technology-sharing platform among the four will be a good starting point. We already have successful bilateral and trilateral platforms like AUKUS among Australia, the UK and the US, TRUST and INDUS-X between the US and India and the Australia-Japan Cyber Partnership, among others.
Peace Through Maritime Cooperation
Maritime security is one of the core areas of collaboration among the Quad nations. The announcement of the Quad Maritime Patrol Aircraft collaboration and the ongoing Malabar exercises show the importance of maintaining maritime security. However, this can’t be done solely by the Navy and Defence sectors.
There are millions of jobs reliant on the maritime economy within the region. Fishing communities, ports, shipping companies, logistics and coastal industries rely on the industry. If maritime security is disrupted, this can impact many businesses, including illegal fishing, environmental damage and threats to critical underwater infrastructure, including damaging submarine cables, which act as the living arteries of the world. Agreed at the 2023 Quad Leaders’ Summit, it includes a partnership for cable connectivity and resilience to secure and diversify critical underwater telecommunications networks across the Indo-Pacific.
The Quad should consider working with more of the maritime industry. Getting collaboration from ports, shipping companies, insurance, technology and coastal industries can greatly help in areas like maritime awareness, surveillance and information sharing, disaster response and protecting critical infrastructure.
People-Driven Agenda
Perhaps the most important question to ask is how the Quad can be made more relevant to the wider Indo-Pacific? To be visible within the wider community, the Quad should be engaging with universities, young researchers, entrepreneurs, professional bodies, media and local communities not just from these four nations, but also ASEAN, Pacific and the Indian Ocean Island states.
Going ahead, India has a lot to offer with its experience in digital public infrastructure, entrepreneurship and human resources development. Japan has strong technological capabilities, Australia has a strong research base and the US has strong innovation and investment networks.
The Quad now needs to show its critics that it’s not just another framework where agreements are signed but translated into action on the ground. It’s a pragmatic, flexible grouping bringing together nations with complementary capabilities.
Having a Business Leaders Forum could be a good start for 2027. Regular engagement with industry, universities, joint research and chambers could deliver tangible results. The governments have announced and initiated the right environment for this to happen, and now, the private sector and the wider society should play a role in how it is delivered. Overall, the Quad’s next decade should be measured by the relationships, businesses, opportunities and communities they engage with. Its lights, camera, action! The Indo-Pacific is ready for its next act, one driven by people, businesses and shared prosperity.
(The author is Senior Research Consultant at the Chintan Research Foundation, New Delhi)
(Views expressed are personal)