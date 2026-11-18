The AI initiative being proposed by the Quad and the $85 million ecosystem announced by Trump, show there is opportunity to increase collaboration. Initiatives like this will need to ensure they support innovation beyond government institutions. Start-ups, universities, technology companies and research labs will need real opportunities to engage. The goal should be to create an ecosystem where the capabilities, talent and innovation can flow between the four nations. A technology-sharing platform among the four will be a good starting point. We already have successful bilateral and trilateral platforms like AUKUS among Australia, the UK and the US, TRUST and INDUS-X between the US and India and the Australia-Japan Cyber Partnership, among others.