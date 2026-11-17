PM Modi proposed nine initiatives to expand India-ASEAN cooperation after the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila.
The proposals include free e-visas for ASEAN tourists and a long-term maritime cooperation plan.
Other proposals cover cyber forensics, nuclear energy, critical minerals and a space hackathon.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proposed nine initiatives to broaden India’s cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), ranging from free electronic visas for ASEAN tourists to a long-term maritime plan and technical exchanges on nuclear energy.
The proposals were outlined at the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila on Tuesday. They cover maritime security, cyber forensics, critical minerals, space, education and youth engagement, as well as tourism. The Prime Minister’s Office listed the proposals as part of efforts to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and ASEAN.
The Ministry of External Affairs said Modi and ASEAN leaders reviewed progress in the partnership and discussed ways to deepen cooperation. “PM reaffirmed India’s steadfast support for ASEAN unity and centrality and highlighted the shared vision of a peaceful, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific,” the ministry said in a post on X.
The nine proposals announced at the summit set out specific areas for India and ASEAN to pursue together, they include:
Long-term maritime cooperation plan: The proposed plan would cover maritime connectivity, scientific research, disaster management, Coast Guard cooperation, awareness of activities at sea and seafarers’ security.
Joint cyber forensics training: Modi proposed a training programme to build cyber-forensics capacity in the region.
Nuclear energy exchanges: The proposal calls for technical exchanges between India and ASEAN countries on nuclear energy.
Critical minerals cooperation: Modi suggested closer cooperation in mining and critical minerals.
ASEAN-India Space Hackathon: The proposed hackathon would bring participants together to develop ideas and solutions related to space.
ASEAN-India Youth Connect: The initiative would include a youth summit, exchanges between young parliamentarians and start-up hackathons.
More Nalanda University scholarships: Modi proposed increasing scholarships for students from ASEAN countries.
Creative Partnership Pavilion at WAVES 2027: The proposal is to establish an ASEAN-India pavilion at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit next year.
Free e-visas for ASEAN tourists: Modi proposed offering free electronic visas to tourists from ASEAN member countries.
ASEAN has 11 member countries and was founded in 1967. India began formal engagement with the bloc in 1992; the relationship became a full dialogue partnership in 1995, a summit-level partnership in 2002 and a strategic partnership in 2012. It was upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022.
India’s engagement with ASEAN is a key part of its Act East Policy. The Philippines, which hosted the summit in Manila, is the grouping’s current chair.