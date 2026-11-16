Haryana: Man dies in police custody, six cops booked

Haryana Police registered an FIR at Ramanagar police station against six Crime Investigation Agency (CIA-2) personnel—including in-charge Inspector Parveen Sharma and Head Constable Sandeep—following the alleged custodial death of a man named Jitender in Karnal.
Booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 103(1) (murder), 61 (criminal conspiracy), and 127(6) (wrongful confinement) based on a complaint by the deceased's brother, Shubham Singh, all six officers have also been sent to police lines pending a departmental inquiry.
After relatives staged road blockades demanding accountability, a post-mortem was conducted by a board of doctors at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College under the supervision of a judicial magistrate as part of a formal magisterial inquiry.
A case has been registered against six police personnel in connection with the death of a man allegedly in custody in Haryana's Karnal, police said on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Jitender alias Jackie from Bijna village, they said.
Jitender's family has alleged that he was picked up by the police a few days ago by some personnel of CIA-2 (Crime Investigation Agency) and later died in custody.
A police official from Ram Nagar police station, where the case was registered on Sunday, said that six cops have been booked in the matter.
The case has been registered against six police personnel, including a CIA-2 inspector and Head Constable Sandeep, under various provisions of BNS including 103 (1) (murder), 61 (criminal conspiracy) and 127 (6) (wrongful confinement), an official said.
A judicial inquiry was initiated, and the post-mortem was conducted by a board of doctors on Saturday under the supervision of a judicial magistrate.
The man's family and relatives, along with some others, had staged a protest earlier and blocked a road demanding an FIR against the cops.
The case was lodged based on a complaint from the deceased's brother who alleged that CIA-2 team picked up Jitender on November 11 morning claiming that he had to be questioned in some case.