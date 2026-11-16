Haryana: Man dies in police custody, six cops booked

Haryana Police registered an FIR at Ramanagar police station against six Crime Investigation Agency (CIA-2) personnel—including in-charge Inspector Parveen Sharma and Head Constable Sandeep—following the alleged custodial death of a man named Jitender in Karnal.

Booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 103(1) (murder), 61 (criminal conspiracy), and 127(6) (wrongful confinement) based on a complaint by the deceased's brother, Shubham Singh, all six officers have also been sent to police lines pending a departmental inquiry.