Palghar Cop Dies After Fall During Fight With Friend; Case Registered

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PTI
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A Palghar police constable died after falling during a physical altercation with a friend, prompting authorities to register a case and launch an investigation into the incident

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Palghar Police
Palghar Police Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Palghar Head Constable D. D. Gaikwad died after sustaining a severe head injury from a fall during a physical altercation with a friend in Jawhar.

  • The incident occurred amidst a string of tragedies for the Palghar police force, which lost three personnel within a three-day span.

  • Local authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation into the fatal dispute.

A head constable in Maharashtra's Palghar district died of injuries sustained after he fell during a fight with a friend, police said on Thursday.

The alleged incident occurred in the Jawhar area on November 6.

Head Constable D D Gaikwad and his friend had an altercation, during which he fell and received a head injury, a police official said.

Gaikwad died on Wednesday, following which the Jawhar police registered a case against his friend on charges of culpable homicide, he said.

In another incident, Palghar police naik Santosh Zinzurde allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on November 9, the official said without elaborating.

Another police naik from the district died on Wednesday after battling a neurological ailment, he said.

Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh expressed sorrow over the deaths of three personnel in the last three days.

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