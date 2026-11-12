BSF Recovers Suspected Pakistani Drone Near Samba Border In J&K

A suspected Pakistani drone was recovered near the International Border in Samba district on Thursday
The Border Security Force found the drone in an agricultural field near Border Outpost Lalfamkima
Officials said the recovery point was around 800 metres from the International Border
Officials on Thursday that a suspected Pakistani drone was found in a farm field in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district near the International Border. The device turned up close to Border Outpost Lalfamkima, about 800 metres from the border, during a search operation the Border Security Force (BSF) launched, according to PTI.
Officials identified the device as a DJI Matrice 300 RTK. It carried no payload when recovered. The BSF began the search after troops saw suspected drone movement from across the border in the early hours of Thursday.
Search Operation Details
Personnel activated the anti-drone mechanism before carrying out the search, officials told PTI. The drone was recovered during that operation by the Border Security Force. It was found in an agricultural field near Border Outpost Lalfamkima in Samba district.
The recovery point was about 800 metres from the International Border, officials told PTI.
Forensic Examination Steps
The drone is now with the Forensic Science Laboratory for a detailed check. Investigators will examine its technical features and try to trace where it came from, who owned it and its possible flight history.
Officials told PTI that no payload was found attached to the drone at the time of recovery.