Delhi Court Sentences 63-Year-Old Man To 20 Years in POCSO Case

Forensic Evidence And Judgment

A forensic examination established that the accused was the biological father of the foetus, corroborating the victim's statement and strengthening the prosecution's case. The court, in its judgment dated September 18, convicted him under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and rape Sections 64(2)(m) (rape) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the BNS, the officer told PTI.