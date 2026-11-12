Delhi Court Sentences 63-Year-Old Man To 20 Years in POCSO Case

A southwest Delhi court sentenced a 63-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1.1 lakh
The man was convicted for repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor girl and causing her pregnancy
Police said the case came to light on February 6, 2025, after the girl was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital
A southwest Delhi court has handed a 63-year-old man 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor girl and making her pregnant. It also fined him Rs 1.1 lakh. The court convicted him under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Police said the accused was recently convicted in the case. The prosecution's case was backed by the survivor's statement and forensic findings.
Case Emerges
The case came to light on February 6, 2025, when police received information that a pregnant minor girl had been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.
During the investigation, the girl told police that the accused had repeatedly sexually assaulted her and threatened her.
Forensic Evidence And Judgment
A forensic examination established that the accused was the biological father of the foetus, corroborating the victim's statement and strengthening the prosecution's case. The court, in its judgment dated September 18, convicted him under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and rape Sections 64(2)(m) (rape) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the BNS, the officer told PTI.
Police said the judgment was dated September 18. The court convicted the man under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and BNS Sections 64(2)(m) and 351.
The sentence is 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 1.1 lakh.