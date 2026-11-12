DTC Electric Bus Catches Fire Near Shastri Park Underpass, None Injured

A DTC electric bus was completely gutted in a fire near Delhi's Shastri Park underpass.
The incident occurred Wednesday night near the E-Block underpass in northeast Delhi.
Two fire tenders responded and brought the blaze under control within 33 minutes.
A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) electric bus was gutted in a fire near an underpass in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said on Thursday.
There were no passengers on board the bus at the time of the incident, which took place on Wednesday night.
A call regarding the fire was received at 10.57 pm on November 11 from the E-Block underpass in Shastri Park, according to the fire service.
Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The firefighters launched an operation to douse the flames and brought the fire under control by 11.30 pm, he said.
However, the bus was completely gutted in the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.