Wanted Criminal Held After Gunfight With Cops In UP's Meerut

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PTI
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Police arrest a wanted criminal following a gunfight with security personnel in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district.

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Wanted criminal held after gunfight with cops in UP's Meerut
Summary of this article

  • Police arrested Asif, carrying a Rs 25,000 reward, following an encounter in Meerut.

  • The accused allegedly fired at police before fleeing; his motorcycle skidded, leaving him injured.

  • Police recovered an illegal pistol, stolen motorcycle, empty cartridge and Rs 6,500 in cash.

A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 was arrested after an encounter with police here early Thursday, officials said.

The accused allegedly opened fire at a police team during an attempt to intercept him and tried to flee. His motorcycle skidded around 100 metres ahead, leaving him injured, they said.

Circle Officer, Brahmpuri, Ramprakash said the SWAT team and Brahmpuri police were checking suspicious vehicles near the Sector 2 and Sector 4 crossings in Madhavpuram when they signalled a motorcyclist to stop. The accused allegedly fired at the police and fled towards the Bachcha Cemetery.

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The injured accused was identified as Asif (25), a resident of Tarapuri in Brahmpuri, currently living in the Lisari Gate area. He was taken to the district hospital.

Police recovered an illegal country-made pistol, an empty cartridge, a stolen motorcycle and Rs 6,500 in cash from him.

Asif was wanted in a September 26 house burglary case involving gold and silver jewellery, a mobile phone and Rs 40,000 in cash, according to police.

Six cases related to theft, burglary and the Arms Act are registered against him in Meerut and Hapur, police said. A fresh case of attempt to murder and under the Arms Act has also been registered.

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