Passenger Held With Over 12 Kg Ganja Worth Rs 4.4 Crore At Delhi Airport

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Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport intercept an Indian traveler arriving from Bangkok via Hanoi with 12.28 kg of suspected contraband

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Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport intercept an Indian traveler arriving from Bangkok via Hanoi with 12.28 kg of suspected contraband Photo: File photo
Summary of this article

  • A passenger arriving at Delhi's IGI Airport from Bangkok via Hanoi was arrested by Customs after attempting to smuggle 12.28 kg of high-grade ganja valued at ₹4.49 crore.

  • Customs officers intercepted the individual at Terminal 3 based on targeted profiling as he tried to cross through the Green Channel.

  • Upon searching his luggage, officials recovered 20 polythene pouches concealed inside a silver trolley bag and booked the passenger under the NDPS Act, 1985.

Customs officials have arrested an Indian passenger for allegedly smuggling 12.2 kg of suspected ganja, valued at approximately Rs 4.49 crore, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, a statement said on Wednesday.

The passenger, who arrived from Bangkok via Hanoi on November 3, was intercepted by Customs officers at Terminal 3 based on profiling, the statement issued by Delhi Customs said.

The passenger was diverted at the Green Channel for X-ray screening, followed by a personal and baggage search, during which officers recovered 20 polythene pouches containing a green substance suspected to be ganja (marijuana), concealed inside a grey trolley bag, it said.

According to the statement, the net weight of the recovered substance was 12.285 kg, with an estimated value of Rs 4.49 crore.

A diagnostic test prima facie indicated that the substance was ganja, following which the contraband, along with its packaging, was seized and the passenger was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the statement said.

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