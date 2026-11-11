Andaman and Nicobar Lieutenant Governor Dr. Dinesh Sharma highlighted the islands' transition from colonial isolation to a modern hub of national growth and maritime strength.
He emphasized that the region, historically known for the harsh 'Kala Pani' penal settlement, can become India's 'Amrit Pani' through eco-tourism, infrastructure, and cultural integration.
The LG outlined key priorities including tribal welfare, maritime security, economic self-reliance, and sustainable development while honoring the legacy of freedom fighters like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Veer Savarkar.
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which were referred to as 'Kala Pani' during British rule, have the potential to become India's 'Amrit Pani ', with efforts underway to improve connectivity and realise their massive economic and tourism potential, Lieutenant Governor Dinesh Sharma has said.
Addressing an event at the University of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, he pointed out that of the 836 islands in the cluster, only 31 are inhabited, offering vast tourism opportunities.
Their pristine beaches, blue waters and lush greenery make them attractive destinations for domestic and international visitors, Sarma said.
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are poised to emerge as a major centre of India's economic growth with the development of a proposed port in Nicobar, he said.
"The islands possess immense potential for economic and tourism development, given their natural beauty and strategic importance. The British-era 'Kala Pani' can now become the nation's 'Amrit Pani'," the L-G told the gathering.
Recalling the historical significance of the group of islands, he said the British established penal settlements to isolate Indian revolutionaries from the freedom movement.
"Cellular Jail witnessed severe torture, and even Veer Savarkar and his brother, despite being imprisoned there simultaneously, could not meet each other. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had unfurled the national Tricolour in the islands," he said.
He also stressed protecting tribal communities, maintaining ecological balance, creating employment opportunities, promoting fisheries and strengthening healthcare services.