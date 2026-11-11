India vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF Championship 2026: Blue Tigers Look To Book Semifinal Spot In Crucial Clash

India vs Maldives LIVE Updates: The Blue Tigers are geared up to face the Maldives with a semifinal berth on the line. While Naushad Moosa's men only need a draw to advance, they will be hunting for a dominant victory tonight. Follow our live blog for real-time scores, goals, key moments, and minute-by-minute updates from the clash

India vs Maldives LIVE Updates: The Blue Tigers started the tournament with a dominant 3-2 win over arch-rivals Pakistan on Thursday, November 5. Naushad Moosa's coached Indian side is now ready to take on the Maldives at the National Stadium in Dhaka, with a semifinal spot on the line. Hosted by Bangladesh, the tournament sees India needing just a draw to progress, though the Blue Tigers will look to carry their momentum and put up a dominant show. However, India's campaign has been hit by a few withdrawals as Farukh Choudhary, Noufal PN, and Hmingthanmawia Ralte have been released from the squad to return to their club, Mumbai City FC. India is fielding a second-string side, with the main squad scheduled to play New Zealand on Thursday, November 11. On the other hand, the Maldives haven't had the greatest of starts, suffering a loss against Pakistan in their opener, and now look to bounce back and pull off a major upset.

LIVE UPDATES

11 Nov 2026, 01:41:07 pm IST India vs Maldives LIVE Updates: Preview! India have sent their second-string side to the SAFF Championship, with the main squad travelling to New Zealand for two friendlies starting on November 12. The Blue Tigers defeated Pakistan 3-2 in their opening match, with Suhail finding the net twice and Kipgen scoring in the 32nd minute. Pakistan were trailing 3-0 before scoring in the second half's injury time to soften the defeat. Now, India take on the Maldives. The match starts at 3:00 PM at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Both teams are outside the top 100 in the FIFA rankings, with India sitting at 138 and the Maldives at 173—a glaring 35-spot difference. India require just a draw to book a semifinal spot, and an upset is highly unrealistic given the rankings. Pakistan have already qualified for the semifinals. If India win the match, they will also top the group.

11 Nov 2026, 01:41:07 pm IST India vs Maldives LIVE Updates: Streaming! India vs Maldives match is not being televised in India. However, fans can catch the live action on the Veto App starting at 3:00 PM. Also, we've got you covered! Just keep refreshing for all the live updates and action.