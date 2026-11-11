India vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF Championship 2026: Blue Tigers Look To Book Semifinal Spot In Crucial Clash

India vs Maldives LIVE Updates: Preview!
India have sent their second-string side to the SAFF Championship, with the main squad travelling to New Zealand for two friendlies starting on November 12. The Blue Tigers defeated Pakistan 3-2 in their opening match, with Suhail finding the net twice and Kipgen scoring in the 32nd minute. Pakistan were trailing 3-0 before scoring in the second half's injury time to soften the defeat.
Now, India take on the Maldives. The match starts at 3:00 PM at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Both teams are outside the top 100 in the FIFA rankings, with India sitting at 138 and the Maldives at 173—a glaring 35-spot difference. India require just a draw to book a semifinal spot, and an upset is highly unrealistic given the rankings. Pakistan have already qualified for the semifinals. If India win the match, they will also top the group.
India vs Maldives LIVE Updates: Streaming!
India vs Maldives match is not being televised in India. However, fans can catch the live action on the Veto App starting at 3:00 PM.
Also, we've got you covered! Just keep refreshing for all the live updates and action.
India vs Maldives LIVE Updates: Good Afternoon!
Good afternoon, everyone! We are back with another live blog as the Blue Tigers are all geared up to take on the Maldives at the National Stadium in Dhaka. With a semifinal spot on the line, India will look to secure a comprehensive win. So sit back and relax as we bring you all the live action!