On This Day: South Africa Emerged From The All-White Era 35 Years Ago

On This Day: South Africa celebrates the anniversary of its return to international cricket.
South Africa was banned from international cricket in 1970 and returned on November 10, 1991.
Apartheid, a system that racially discriminated against the people of the country, was the reason for South Africa's ban.
Read the full journey of South African cricket from their ban to their return to international cricket.
The highly energetic Eden crowd is one of the most pleasing sights in cricket. VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid can confirm this hypothesis. However, November 10, 1991, saw a very different set of players receive the roaring welcome and awe of Eden Gardens.
They were none other than the South Africans, a side led by a 42-year-old captain, Clive Rice, touring India for a three-match ODI series. One might ask: what's so special about a side, and that too one led by a 42-year-old player nearing the end of his career?
Well, well! Everything is not so straightforward, especially for the 'Rainbow Nation', which once always adored a single colour- white.
November 10, 1991, was the day South Africa returned to international cricket after a 21-year ban imposed by the ICC, and Eden Gardens in Calcutta (now known as Kolkata) hosted the 'Rainbow Nation'.
The occasion was treated like a carnival. The South African players received a warm welcome in India from fans, public figures, and players alike. They even met revered figures such as Mother Teresa during the tour.
Their return to cricket was incredibly colourful, but their time away from the game was equally, if not more, bleak.
D'Oliveira Affair: The Trigger Point
Before going ahead, let's just understand why South Africa was banned from cricket in the first place and when the ban was imposed.
South Africa was banned from international cricket by the ICC in 1970 due to the country's policy of apartheid.
Apartheid was a system of institutionalised racial segregation established in South Africa that discriminated against the country's non-white majority.
Under this system, no non-white player was allowed to represent the South African team, nor would South Africa compete against non-white nations or field teams against non-white visiting players.
The system was in place not just in cricket but in everyday life across the country and in other sports too, leading to bans from multiple international bodies and games.
The ban started with the ITTF (International Table Tennis Federation) in 1956, which saw the federation withdraw recognition of the white-only South African Table Tennis Union and recognize the non-racial board. South Africa also left the Commonwealth, rendering them ineligible for the Games from 1962 onward.
Major setbacks came from FIFA and the International Olympic Committee (IOC). FIFA suspended South Africa in 1961 and 1964, before expelling them permanently in 1976.
While the IOC initially barred South Africa from participating in the 1964 Olympics, the committee completely banned the country in 1970.
Then came 1970, when the ICC banned South Africa from international cricket following the 'D'Oliveira Affair'.
Basil Lewis D'Oliveira was a South African-born Cape Coloured player who represented England from 1966 to 1972.
England were scheduled to tour South Africa in 1968–69. However, South Africa's policy restricted them from playing any team with non-white players, and the possibility of D'Oliveira's inclusion in the English side stirred major controversy.
D'Oliveira was omitted from the initial squad, but was later added to the team as an injury replacement; consequently, the tour was called off. South Africa's Prime Minister, John Vorster, also got involved, infamously stating that the inclusion of D'Oliveira in the English team was not acceptable.
Hence, the ban on South Africa was imposed in cricket.
Gleneagles Agreement & Rebel Era
Despite all the bans, New Zealand's rugby team toured South Africa in 1976, resulting in a major backlash from African nations.
The African nations, led by the Supreme Council for Sport in Africa (SCSA), approached the IOC, demanding the exclusion of New Zealand from the upcoming 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal. The IOC denied the demands.
This angered the African nations, and 28 countries, predominantly from Africa, along with Guyana and Iraq, boycotted the Montreal Games, crippling the lineup of events.
The Commonwealth Games were scheduled for 1978, and the Caribbean nations warned that they would boycott them as well if New Zealand were allowed to participate.
To prevent a situation like the Montreal Games, the Commonwealth heads of state met at the Gleneagles Hotel in 1977 and reached an agreement to isolate apartheid South Africa from international sport.
This started a rebel era, where South Africa would organise tours, unofficial in nature, with second-string cricket teams from other countries. South Africa offered lucrative deals to lure these players.
An England XI toured South Africa in 1981–82, led by the famous Graham Gooch. The Arosa Sri Lanka team (1982–83) also toured South Africa. Australia XI and England XI toured twice.
However, the most notable tour came from a West Indies side in 1982–83 and 1983–84. South Africa used a loophole in their apartheid system, which restricted them from playing any non-white side, by giving the West Indian players an 'Honorary White' status. This status allowed the black players to enjoy 'white-only' facilities in South Africa, which the non-white population of the country was strictly denied.
South Africa did this to ease the international pressure it was facing, using the West Indies XI as a form of sportswashing.
The Lost Generation
The brunt of the ban affected players the most, as their peak years were lost. These players came to be known as the 'Lost Generation'.
The list of notable players included Graeme Pollock, Barry Richards, Mike Procter, Clive Rice, Vintcent van der Bijl, and Jimmy Cook.
Graeme Pollock was part of the formidable South African team that swept Australia 4–0 in 1970, just before the ban was imposed. Pollock played 23 Tests, scoring 2,256 runs at a batting average of 60.97, the second-highest in Test history behind Don Bradman. He was just 26 when the ban took place and lost the prime of his career.
Barry Richards scored 508 runs in just 4 Tests. Mike Procter took 41 wickets in 7 Tests at an average of 15.02, and never got to play another Test after the age of 23.
While white players were denied the international stage, non-white players, who were already suffering under apartheid, were denied even basic equal rights in their own country.
Clive Rice once said, "We knew we were the best in the world, but we were never allowed to prove it. A whole generation was simply wiped off the record books."
Diplomacy, Jagmohan Dalmiya & The Historic 1991 Tour
Cut to 1990: Nelson Mandela was released from prison, and the rolling back of apartheid started. Ali Bacher, former cricketer turned administrator who once organized the rebel tours, played a key part in unifying the country's white and non-white cricket boards.
In 1991, South Africa was reinstated in the ICC, thanks to te efforts of Ali Bacher and Mandela.
However, South Africa wasn't scheduled to visit India on their first tour after returning to international cricket, but Jagmohan Dalmiya, the then secretary of the BCCI, showcased his diplomatic mastery to change the scenario.
Initially, Pakistan was scheduled to visit India in November 1991, but strained diplomatic relations between the two nations resulted in the cancellation of the tour.
Jagmohan Dalmiya smelled an opportunity and invited South Africa for the tour. The historic series was organized within a few weeks.
As per official records, the South African team was welcomed by 10,000+ fans as soon as they landed in Kolkata, followed by an open-bus procession with police escorting the players.
Allan Donald, who was part of South Africa's squad, wrote in his autobiography: "I had goosebumps. Driving from the airport, people were lined up three deep on both sides of the road for miles, waving, throwing flowers. We realized then that this was so much bigger than just a game of cricket."
On the day of the match, the 90,000+ capacity stadium was packed to the rafters with roaring fans. Clive Rice famously said: "I know how Neil Armstrong felt when he stood on the moon."
Sachin Tendulkar, in his autobiography, remarked: "To play against South Africa in their very first game back was special. Seeing the emotion in Clive Rice's and Allan Donald's eyes made us realize what it meant to them to represent their country again."
The Match and Start of a New Rivalry
The match was an event in itself. India, led by Mohammad Azharuddin, won the toss and elected to field first. Kapil Dev (2/23) and Manoj Prabhakar (2/26) spearheaded India, restricting South Africa to a modest total of 177/8, with Kepler Wessels top-scoring with 50 runs.
In the second innings, India slipped to 20/3 as Allan Donald, who was making his debut, ran through India's top order.
Sachin Tendulkar (62), then an 18-year-old youngster, rescued the team alongside Pravin Amre (55) to guide them to a three-wicket victory.
Tendulkar and Donald faced each other for the first time in this very match, starting a rivalry that went on for decades. Sachin Tendulkar scored beautifully before getting out to Donald, who took five wickets in the match.
South Africa have travelled a long path since the ban, with Temba Bavuma, a non-white player, becoming only the second ICC trophy-winning captain of the Rainbow Nation when he won the ICC World Test Championship in 2025.
The historic 1991 match at Eden Gardens was far more than a cricket fixture; it was the rebirth of a nation on the global stage. It closed a dark chapter of isolation and opened a new era of hope and healing. While the tragedy of the 'Lost Generation' can never be erased, cricket ultimately became a unifying force for a fractured country.
Today, as a diverse South African team competes at the highest level—epitomized by Temba Bavuma lifting the 2025 World Test Championship mace—the sport stands as a powerful testament to the Rainbow Nation's enduring resilience. Out of the darkest days of segregation, a truly colourful legacy was born.