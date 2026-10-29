Marco Jansen Joins Elite Club As 18th South African Bowler To Claim 100 Test Wickets

Marco Jansen reached 100 Test wickets in the third Test against Australia in Cape Town on Wednesday
The 26-year-old became the 18th South African bowler to reach the milestone
Jansen achieved the landmark in his 24th Test and matched Peter Pollock as the joint-fourth fastest South African by matches
Marco Jansen reached 100 Test wickets during the third Test against Australia in Cape Town on Wednesday, giving South Africa another marker of his fast rise in red-ball cricket. The 26-year-old became the 18th South African bowler to reach the milestone.
Jansen came into the match with 99 Test wickets. He got the landmark in the 50th over of Australia’s first innings when he dismissed Matt Renshaw. He then struck again in his next over and removed Cameron Green for his second wicket of the match.
Fastest South African
The milestone came in Jansen’s 24th Test. That made him the joint-fourth fastest South African to 100 Test wickets by matches played, level with Peter Pollock.
Only a few South Africans got there quicker. Vernon Philander holds the national record with 19 Tests, while Dale Steyn reached the mark in 20. Hugh Tayfield, Allan Donald and Kagiso Rabada needed 22 Tests.
Jansen also moved into an elite list by balls bowled. He got to 100 wickets in 3,864 deliveries, making him the third-fastest bowler in the post-war era to reach the mark. Steyn did it in 3,631 balls and Philander in 3,792.
All-Round Impact
Jansen’s latest mark adds to a strong series against Australia, NDTV reported. Across the first two Tests, he took 10 wickets and also chipped in with useful lower-order runs.
His best spell came in the second Test, NDTV reported. He returned 5 for 33 and helped bowl Australia out for 99 in the first innings. Earlier in that match, he made 85 from No. 8 and showed again why South Africa value him as an all-rounder.
Jansen also rose in the Test rankings, ICC reported. He moved to No. 1 in the Test bowlers’ list with 876 rating points and also went to the top among Test all-rounders, ending a lengthy spell at the top for another player.
The third Test remains in play. South Africa made 329 in their first innings, while Australia were 191/4 at tea on Day 2 and still 138 runs behind. Jansen had taken two wickets by that stage as he continued to grow into a leading figure in South Africa’s attack and a steady run source with the bat.