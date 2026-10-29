Marco Jansen Joins Elite Club As 18th South African Bowler To Claim 100 Test Wickets

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
Published at:

Marco Jansen reached 100 Test wickets during the third Test against Australia in Cape Town on Wednesday, becoming the 18th South African bowler to achieve the milestone. The 26-year-old got there in his 24th Test after dismissing Matt Renshaw

image Prefer on Google
South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test 2026 Marco Jansen 100 wickets record
South Africa's Marco Jansen, right, celebrates with teammate the last wicket of Australia's Josh Hazlewood as South Africa wins the second cricket test match between South Africa and Australia on fay five, in Gqeberha. Themba Hadebe/AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Marco Jansen reached 100 Test wickets in the third Test against Australia in Cape Town on Wednesday

  • The 26-year-old became the 18th South African bowler to reach the milestone

  • Jansen achieved the landmark in his 24th Test and matched Peter Pollock as the joint-fourth fastest South African by matches

Marco Jansen reached 100 Test wickets during the third Test against Australia in Cape Town on Wednesday, giving South Africa another marker of his fast rise in red-ball cricket. The 26-year-old became the 18th South African bowler to reach the milestone.

Jansen came into the match with 99 Test wickets. He got the landmark in the 50th over of Australia’s first innings when he dismissed Matt Renshaw. He then struck again in his next over and removed Cameron Green for his second wicket of the match.

Fastest South African

The milestone came in Jansen’s 24th Test. That made him the joint-fourth fastest South African to 100 Test wickets by matches played, level with Peter Pollock.

Only a few South Africans got there quicker. Vernon Philander holds the national record with 19 Tests, while Dale Steyn reached the mark in 20. Hugh Tayfield, Allan Donald and Kagiso Rabada needed 22 Tests.

Jansen also moved into an elite list by balls bowled. He got to 100 wickets in 3,864 deliveries, making him the third-fastest bowler in the post-war era to reach the mark. Steyn did it in 3,631 balls and Philander in 3,792.

Related Content
South Africa levelled the series 1-1 with a comeback win over Australia at St. George's Park. - Themba Hadebe/X
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada. Centre, celebrates the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Starc, on day four of the second cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Gqeberha, South Africa. - Themba Hadebe/X
outh Africa's Wiaan Mulder, left, celebrates the wicket of Australia's Steven Smith, right, looks on day four of the second cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Gqeberha, South Africa, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 - (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Mitchell Starc of Australia appeals unsuccessfully for a wicket during play on day two of the first cricket test against Bangladesh in Darwin, Australia, Friday, Aug.14, 2026, - | Photo: James Ross/AAPImage via AP

All-Round Impact

Jansen’s latest mark adds to a strong series against Australia, NDTV reported. Across the first two Tests, he took 10 wickets and also chipped in with useful lower-order runs.

His best spell came in the second Test, NDTV reported. He returned 5 for 33 and helped bowl Australia out for 99 in the first innings. Earlier in that match, he made 85 from No. 8 and showed again why South Africa value him as an all-rounder.

Jansen also rose in the Test rankings, ICC reported. He moved to No. 1 in the Test bowlers’ list with 876 rating points and also went to the top among Test all-rounders, ending a lengthy spell at the top for another player.

The third Test remains in play. South Africa made 329 in their first innings, while Australia were 191/4 at tea on Day 2 and still 138 runs behind. Jansen had taken two wickets by that stage as he continued to grow into a leading figure in South Africa’s attack and a steady run source with the bat.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories