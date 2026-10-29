France Protests: From Ligue 1 To NFL - How Public Unrest Has Disrupted The Sporting Calendar

Protests and security concerns in France have forced several Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 fixtures to be rescheduled
UEFA moved Rennes’ Europa League clash against Olympiacos forward by a day ahead of a planned nationwide strike
The NFL’s Steelers vs Saints game in Paris went ahead, but several fan events were cancelled or postponed
France protests over the rising cost of living and conditions in schools have also impacted the sporting calendar, forcing football authorities to reschedule domestic league fixtures and prompting UEFA to move a Europa League match.
The unrest has also affected fan events surrounding the National Football League’s (NFL) first regular-season game in France.
From Paris Saint-Germain’s clash with Lyon to upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures, concerns over security and the deployment of police personnel have forced organisers to make changes. The impact has extended beyond football, with activities planned around the NFL game in Paris also affected.
Ligue 1 Fixtures Rescheduled Amid Protests
Several Ligue 1 fixtures have been moved as French authorities prepare for demonstrations and assess security arrangements around matchdays.
Paris Saint-Germain’s match against Lyon was originally scheduled for Sunday, October 25, but was moved to Monday, October 26, following a police order linked to security concerns in Paris.
PSG won the rescheduled fixture 2-0. The change also attracted attention because the match clashed with the Ballon d’Or ceremony in London.
Toulouse FC’s fixture against ESTAC Troyes was moved from Saturday, October 24, to Sunday, October 25, at the request of the local prefecture.
The decision came amid concerns over the availability of security personnel to manage both public demonstrations and sporting events. The match went ahead on the revised date.
The changes will continue into the following weekend. OGC Nice’s match against Stade Rennais, initially scheduled for Saturday, October 31, has been brought forward to Friday, October 30, to avoid planned public marches.
Olympique Lyonnais’ fixture against SCO Angers has also been moved, shifting from Saturday, October 31, to Sunday, November 1. FC Lorient’s match against Stade Brestois, meanwhile, has been rescheduled from Saturday, October 31, to Monday, November 2.
Ligue 2 Fixtures Also Affected
The disruption has extended to Ligue 2, with Montpellier’s match against Red Star moved from Saturday, October 24, to Monday, October 26, because of security reallocations.
The fixture went ahead on the revised date, adding another match to the list of domestic games affected by the unrest.
With local authorities having to divide their resources between sporting events and public demonstrations, football organisers have been left to work around changing security requirements.
UEFA Europa League Fixture Moved Ahead Of Planned Strike
The protests have also affected the European football calendar. Stade Rennais’ UEFA Europa League fixture against Olympiacos, originally scheduled for Thursday, November 5, has been brought forward to Wednesday, November 4.
Kick-off is scheduled for 4:30pm Central European Time.
The decision followed concerns from French authorities that they would be unable to guarantee the required security arrangements on November 5 because of a planned nationwide strike and demonstrations. After consultations with the authorities and both clubs, UEFA moved the fixture forward by a day.
NFL Paris Game Goes Ahead, But Fan Events Are Disrupted
Football was not the only sport affected by the protests. The Pittsburgh Steelers faced the New Orleans Saints at the Stade de France in Paris on Sunday, October 25, in the NFL’s first regular-season game in France. The Steelers won 16-10.
While the game went ahead as scheduled, the build-up for fans did not unfold as planned. The NFL House and a pop-up shop were closed on Saturday, October 24, while events at Saints House were postponed until Sunday. A Steelers fan event was also cancelled.
The changes affected the wider experience for supporters who had travelled to Paris for the game. Although the main event remained untouched, security concerns disrupted several activities planned around it.