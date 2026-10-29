Neymar Suspended! Star Footballer Gets Two-Match Ban In Brazil Under Vinicius Law

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
Published at:

Brazilian football star Neymar was handed a two-match suspension on Wednesday after covering his mouth during an argument with Bahia midfielder Rodrigo Nestor in a Brazilian Championship match. The Brazil Sports Court ruled that the gesture violated the Vinícius Law

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Neymar Suspended Vinicius Law Santos vs Bahia Argument Incident Brazil Serie A 2026-27
Brazil's Neymar looks on during the warm up ahead the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford, N.J. Adam Hunger/AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Neymar was suspended for two matches in Brazil after covering his mouth while arguing with Bahia midfielder Rodrigo Nestor

  • The incident took place during Santos’ Brazilian Championship match against Bahia last weekend

  • The Brazil Sports Court said Neymar’s gesture violated the Vinícius Law, which bars players from covering their mouths while speaking to opponents

Neymar was handed a two-match suspension in Brazil on Wednesday after covering his mouth in an argument with another player at a Brazilian Championship match.

The rule barring players from covering their mouths while speaking to opponents is known as the "Vinícius Law".

The law takes its name from Neymar's Brazil teammate Vinícius Júnior. Earlier this year, Vinícius said an opponent racially abused him in a Champions League match, with the player using his jersey to cover his mouth.

Neymar’s exchange with Bahia midfielder Rodrigo Nestor triggered the card and the two-match ban. The former FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward and Nestor had already gone at each other in the first half.

After the interval, the argument resumed and Neymar put his hand over his mouth as he spoke to Nestor, who hurried to the referee to complain. The official said he did not see the incident himself and learned of it only from the Video Assistant Referee, which led to Neymar being sent off.

In addition, the referee’s report recorded that, after receiving the red card, the attacker “ran towards the visiting team’s bench to confront his rival and had to be held back by his teammates.” Brazil’s Sports Court handed down the two-match ban over Santos’ game against Bahia last weekend. Some commission members suggested a four-match ban, but the majority settled on two.

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The tribunal ruled that Neymar’s actions violated the protocol. The ruling can be challenged by Neymar or Santos. The two-game suspension in essence means that Neymar will actually miss three matches, one due to accumulated yellow cards and the other two for covering his mouth.

While Neymar’s lawyer argued that he had raised his hand to his mouth instinctively, the court’s case instructor, Delmiro Campos, said: “From an objective standpoint, the gesture of covering one’s mouth in a context of confrontation directed at an opponent and the awareness of the illegality are unquestionable.” Neymar’s defence argued that “there was no animosity or intense conflict between the players, who were exchanging words in a context of jokes and good humor.”

Suspension Timeline

He is set to serve the yellow-card suspension against Palmeiras in the Brazilian league on Wednesday, and is not expected back until late November.

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