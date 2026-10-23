Under-15s Face Social Media Ban In Greece As Parliament Approves New Law

Greece’s parliament has approved legislation banning children under 15 from accessing covered social networking services from January 1, 2027
Platforms will have to introduce suitable, proportionate and reliable age-verification methods, with Greece identifying its Gov.gr Wallet and Kids Wallet as possible tools
The legislation is aimed at addressing concerns about children's social media use, including its potential effects on sleep, concentration and mental health; publication in the Government Gazette remains pending
Greece’s parliament has approved a bill banning children under 15 from accessing online social networking services, with the restrictions scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027.
The legislation, approved on Friday, prohibits access to covered social networking services by minors who have not reached the age of 15. The measure requires platforms to use suitable, proportionate and reliable methods of age verification, according to the Health Ministry’s announcement last week outlining the proposed framework.
Age Verification
Under the framework, online platforms will be required to verify users’ ages to enforce the minimum-age limit. The government has identified the Gov.gr Wallet and Kids Wallet as possible tools for age verification using digital age credentials that disclose only the personal information necessary for the check.
The measure builds on existing initiatives, including the Kids Wallet system and parco.gov.gr, a government platform designed to help parents manage children’s digital access. Greece has also restricted mobile phone use in schools as part of wider efforts to protect minors.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the planned ban on April 8, saying the government would introduce restrictions on social media access for children under 15.
Government’s Rationale
The Health Ministry has framed the restrictions as a public-health measure, citing concerns about problematic social media use among children and its potential effects on sleep, concentration, self-esteem and personal relationships.
Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis said the government wanted to intervene before these difficulties became entrenched. The age limit, he said, formed part of a broader effort to protect children while allowing them time for learning, play and face-to-face social interaction.
The legislation comes amid growing international debate over children’s access to social media and the responsibilities of technology companies in enforcing age restrictions.
The January 1, 2027, implementation date gives platforms time to prepare verification systems before the restrictions take effect.