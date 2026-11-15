'Its High Time,' Kerala HC Says Lawmakers Should Consider Lowering Juvenile Age From 18 To 16

“That apart, it is high time for the legislatures to consider appropriate amendments in the statutes which deal with the ‘juveniles and child in conflict’ with law to reduce age to 16 years, taking note of the present trend showing sufficient maturity by children when they reach the age of 16," the Court observed. The petition was filed by journalist Vinod Vikraman Pillai and concerned alleged violations of Sections 15A and 15B of the Kerala Abkari Act.