A.

The basic purpose of this event is to take forward Rahul Gandhi's vision in the changing geopolitical situation across the world. A new political order is emerging, particularly on the technology front, and technology is undergoing a major transformation. We need to understand what the new world order will look like and how progressive-thinking individuals and political parties can come together to deliberate and work towards creating an inclusive and democratic global order. That is the broad framework of Rahul Gandhi's vision.

Within this framework, we in Telangana, particularly our government, are looking at the future of our youth. There are several specific subjects being discussed in the sessions. Eminent jurists, policymakers and industry leaders have come together on this platform to deliberate on issues that are important for Telangana.

For instance, we are facing a drought-like situation in terms of the El Niño effect. We have a dedicated session on climate change, where policymakers who have been involved in developing policies in their respective countries and states will share their experiences. We hope to learn from them and develop a better understanding of how to address such challenges.

The other important area is industry and investment. Several industry leaders have come from different parts of the world, including South Africa and London. Yesterday, I had a series of discussions with representatives of several industrial houses who are interested in coming to India.

As an Industries Minister, I would otherwise have to undertake several roadshows in different countries to meet these investors. This summit has provided a common platform where I can meet them and showcase Telangana's policies and industrial ecosystem, including our strengths in IT, life sciences, pharmaceuticals, defence and aerospace.

So, while the summit is rooted in Rahul Gandhi's broader vision, hosting such an event will also benefit Telangana and its people. It will help us attract industries and create employment opportunities.

We are also organising another event on December 7, 8 and 9. This summit will serve as a precursor to that event, allowing interested investors and industry representatives to engage with us.

Not every interaction will necessarily translate into investment, but it is the fundamental responsibility of any government to project its state to the international community. The world has become smaller, and everyone is looking at India because it is poised to become a major economic powerhouse.