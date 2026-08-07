SC Seeks Centre's Response On Pleas Challenging Data Protection Law

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The pleas contend that the amended Section 8(1)(j) removes the public interest safeguard for disclosing personal information, diluting the Right to Information framework

SC Seeks Centres Response On Pleas Challenging Data Protection Law
SC Seeks Centre's Response On Pleas Challenging Data Protection Law

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Centre's response on a batch of pleas challenging amendments made to the Right to Information (RTI) Act through the Digital Personal Data Protection Act.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana heard submissions from senior advocate Vrinda Grover and advocate Prashant Bhushan before asking Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, to file the government's response.

The pleas said the changes dilute transparency by removing the public interest safeguard for disclosure of personal information.

The petitions challenge the amendment to Section 8(1)(j) of the RTI Act, which deals with exemptions from disclosure of personal information. 

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