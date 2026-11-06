Ramayana: Part One hit the screens on November 5.
It has been receiving praise from all across the nation.
Mahesh Babu has hailed Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's film in a special post.
Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana: Rise of a Legend had a grand theatrical release worldwide on November 5 and opened to strong reactions from critics and audiences alike. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravie Dubey in lead roles, the epic drama mesmerised viewers with its cinematic grandeur, world-class VFX, music and powerful performances.
Several celebs, including SS Rajamouli, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Karan Johar, and Mahesh Bhatt, have reviewed the film and heaped praise. Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu also lauded Namita Malhotra and Yash-backed Ramayana: Part One.
What Mahesh Babu said about Ramayana
On Friday (November 6), taking to his X (formerly Twitter), Mahesh Babu wrote, "The stories we've grown up hearing since childhood, coming alive so beautifully on the big screen… makes me so happy (sic)." He also called Ranbir, Yash and Sai Pallavi "magical"
Appreciating Tiwari and Malhotra, he lauded their efforts in "pulling off a film of this scale" and congratulated the entire Ramayana team.
Here's his post.
Ramayana: Part One box office
Ramayana took a strong opening in India, collecting a net of ₹64.85 crore (₹77.50 crore). It reportedly grossed ₹127.50 crore at the worldwide box office.
However, it failed to beat the Day 1 hauls of Adipurush and Dhurandhar 2.
Ramayana Part One is predicted to cross the ₹120 crore mark in India in the opening weekend due to the extended Diwali holiday. It is likely to beat the lifetime collections of major blockbusters of 2026.
Ramayana is planned as a two-part film. Part One ended with a glimpse of Hanuman, played by Sunny Deol.
Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and Indira Krishnan, among others, round out the cast.
Part Two of the magnum opus, which was scheduled for a Diwali 2027 release, is now pushed to 2028.
Coming back to Mahesh Babu, his next is SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, set for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027. The mythological fantasy drama also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithiviraj Sukumaran.