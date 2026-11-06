Freida Pinto plays Parul Chaudhary in Netflix's Unaccustomed Earth adaptation.
Siddharth stars as Amit Mukherjee, Parul's former love from Cambridge.
Ritesh Batra directs the first two episodes of the eight-part series.
Netflix has released the trailer for Unaccustomed Earth, its upcoming drama series starring Freida Pinto and Siddharth. Adapted from Jhumpa Lahiri's acclaimed short-story collection, the series follows a woman whose return to Cambridge brings her face to face with a past she has struggled to leave behind. The trailer offers a glimpse of a story shaped by love, family, secrets and difficult personal choices.
The two-minute-and-42-second trailer introduces Pinto as Parul Chaudhary, who returns to Cambridge after spending five years in Mumbai. There, she reunites with Amit Mukherjee, played by Siddharth, a man she once loved. Their meeting brings old feelings to the surface and complicates the lives of those around them.
Unaccustomed Earth trailer introduces its ensemble cast
The series also features Indraneil Sengupta as Parul's husband Jai and Adi Roy as her son Kaushik. Sarayu Blue plays Amit's sister Ruma, while Justin Bartha appears as Ruma's husband Adam. Iyla Sundarsingh McKaig plays their daughter Hema. The wider cast includes Parveen Kaur as Amit's girlfriend Nina, Jayant Kripalani as family patriarch Pranab, and Palomi Ghosh and Swayam Bhatia as Anjali and Sudha Menon.
The story also explores Parul's personal struggles beyond her complicated relationships. She is a devoted wife and mother dealing with a life-changing cancer diagnosis, which adds another layer to her return to a place where she once felt at home.
The trailer was shared with the caption: “Beneath every family tree, secrets take root. UNACCUSTOMED EARTH, inspired by the internationally beloved Jhumpa Lahiri short story collection, premieres December 17,” the makers wrote on Instagram.
Jhumpa Lahiri's book gets a Netflix adaptation
First published in 2008, Unaccustomed Earth explores the relationships, identities and experiences of second- and third-generation Indian Americans. It became Lahiri's first book to top The New York Times Best Seller list.
John Wells created the series, with Madhuri Shekar serving as showrunner. Lahiri is also an executive producer, alongside Wells, Shekar, Nisha Ganatra and others. Ritesh Batra, known for The Lunchbox, Photograph and Our Souls at Night, directs and executive produces the first two episodes.